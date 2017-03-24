Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

Trump approves Keystone XL, calling it 'great day' for jobs

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:24 a.m.

FILE - This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right as he speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The president is deploying an outside and inside strategy to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal and replace &#x201c;Obamacare,&#x201d; seeking support beyond Washington before making an in-person pitch on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump declared it a "great day for American jobs" Friday as he formally green-lighted the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project to finally be completed.

In a reversal of the earlier decision by former President Barack Obama's administration, the Trump administration issued a presidential permit enabling Calgary-based TransCanada to build the pipeline. Appearing alongside TransCanada's CEO in the Oval Office, Trump called it part of a "new era of American energy policy" that he said would lower costs, reduce reliance on foreign oil and create thousands of U.S. jobs.

"It's going to be an incredible pipeline," Trump said. "Greatest technology known to man or woman and, frankly, we're very proud of it."

He said TransCanada could now build Keystone "with efficiency and with speed" and said the federal government was working out final details "as we speak."

The decision caps a years-long fight between environmental groups and energy industry advocates over the pipeline's fate that became a proxy battle over global warming. It marks one of the biggest steps taken to date by the Trump administration to prioritize economic development over environmental concerns.

The State Department, responsible for reviewing the project because it crosses an international border, determined that building it serves U.S. national interests. That conclusion followed a review of environmental, economic and diplomatic factors, the department said.

It wasn't immediately clear what, if anything, had changed since the State Department reached the opposite conclusion two years ago, other than the election of a new administration. Trump planned to address Keystone during an announcement Friday morning, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Twitter.

TransCanada, which first applied for a presidential permit in 2008, called the decision a "significant milestone."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

