Altman, Self to match wits again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bill Self and Dana Altman first matched wits more than two decades ago, when Self was trying to turn around tiny Oral Roberts and Altman was attempting the same in his first season at Creighton.

The young coaches combined to win 17 games that season.

Both eventually succeeded in their rebuilding jobs, to the point they kept getting bigger and more glamorous offers elsewhere. Self would head off to Tulsa and Illinois before arriving at Kansas, where he has the No. 1 seed Jayhawks one game away from his third Final Four, while Altman would one day land at Oregon, which takes on Kansas tonight.

Neither coach could have imagined it when they faced off that November night in 1994.

"I've known Bill for a very long time," said Altman, pointing out they were also assistants in the Big Eight before becoming head coaches. "Bill has a way of getting the best out of each of his teams. He's always been at great programs and made them better."

This may be his best, too -- better even than his 2008 national title team.

The (31-5) roared into the Midwest Regional final with an average margin of victory of 30 points, dusting aside Big Ten champion Purdue on Thursday night. They played at such a high level in the second half that Boilermakers Coach Matt Painter, always willing to give credit where it's due, stopped just short of calling the Jayhawks invincible.

Frank Mason III has become the front-runner for national player of the year. Devonte Graham has poured in three-pointers at a record-setting rate. And star freshman Josh Jackson has brushed off his many off-the-court issues to send his NBA draft stock soaring.

Oh, and the Jayhawks get to play No. 3 seed Oregon at Sprint Center, the glass-enclosed downtown arena that happens to sit about 40 minutes from their campus in Lawrence.

"We know we have a tough game ahead of us," Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey said Friday. "They're going to have a home-court advantage. We just have to be ready, keep taking it game by game."

The Ducks (32-5) have done a sublime job of that so far.

Whereas Kansas has run roughshod through the first three rounds, the Ducks cruised past Iona before running into trouble. It took a heart-stopping final few minutes to put away Rhode Island last weekend, and a missed shot by Michigan at the buzzer to survive Thursday night.

But now, they sit on the precipice of their first Final Four since winning the 1939 title, and Altman sits one game away from reaching the first national semifinal of his career.

"Dana and I have known each other a long time," Self said. "We know that [today] is going to be a highly competitive game. We've been fortunate we've played consistently well, but it's going to take another effort like that to advance."

