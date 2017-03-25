Democratic Party of Arkansas elects House minority leader as new chair

The Democratic Party of Arkansas elected House Minority Leader Rep. Michael John Gray as its chair at a Saturday meeting, according to a news release.

Gray, of Augusta, succeeds Vincent Insalaco, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Mike Beebe in 2013, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. This election was the first for the party since 2005.

Gray said in a statement that he was “humbled and overwhelmed” to be chosen as chair. His main competitor for the position was Denise Garner of Fayetteville, a nonprofit executive.

The Democratic Party also elected Nicole Hart, first vice chair; Dustin Parsons, second vice chair for counties; Emily Kearns, second vice chair for auxiliaries, and Mosie Boyd, secretary, the release said.