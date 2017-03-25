Ex-employee faces SUV-theft charges

A former employee is accused of stealing three vehicles from a northeast Arkansas car dealership over a span of about a month, police said.

Kyle Rees, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested on three counts of theft of a vehicle with a value more than $25,000, records show.

Rees is accused of taking three Dodge Journey sport utility vehicles from Fletcher Dodge at 3314 Stadium Blvd. in Jonesboro between Feb. 10 and Wednesday, according to the affidavit.

His last day as an employee of the dealership was Feb 10, the document noted.

All three SUVs were located Thursday at Rees' residence on Cloverdale Drive and were returned to Fletcher Dodge, police said.

Rees remained at the Craighead County jail as of Friday afternoon in lieu of $250,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Records show he is set to appear April 20 in Craighead County District Court.

