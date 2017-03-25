File this away, then breathe next season

FAYETTEVILLE -- Normally this column is best saved for those wrapping fish.

But maybe keep this one for next basketball season. Keep it as a reminder for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's team's 2017-2018 campaign when the Razorbacks hit a rough patch, which nearly every basketball team experiences except for the recent Connecticut women or John Wooden's UCLA men of the 1960s and 1970s.

It should be a reminder that rough patches occur, and when the usual suspects bombard talk-radio shows and the internet and call for Mike Anderson's head, it might be best to relax.

Anderson's Razorbacks hit a rough stretch and fell to 17-7 at one point this season, but they finished 26-10 and won one NCAA Tournament game. They even menaced overwhelmingly favored No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round of the South Regional in Greenville, S.C.

Arkansas fans united -- as they always do -- when they believed their Razorbacks were robbed by the refs.

They certainly were united after North Carolina attempted 25 free throws to Arkansas' eight. They were unanimously united after North Carolina guard Joel Berry, with no whistle signaling a charge, bowled over Adrio Bailey before throwing up a prayer that Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks tipped in to extend the lead to 68-65. The Tar Heels won 72-65.

But all of that will be forgotten if the Razorbacks slip next season. Expect to hear the typical earful during Arkansas' tough times.

Think back to the Stan Heath and John Pelphrey abyss when the clamoring for Anderson's ouster begins. Then remember the success Anderson has restored.

Remember that three seasons ago Anderson's Bobby Portis and Michael Qualls-led Razorbacks finished 27-9.

Recall that even when they struggled to 16-16 after underclassmen Portis and Qualls turned pro, those 2015-2016 Hogs remained resilient and competitive.

Take note of how departing seniors Moses Kingsley, Manny Watkins and Dusty Hannahs improved vastly after their Fayetteville arrival.

Recall the smirks and "they are in junior college for a reason" utterances by some when it was noted Anderson had signed top junior college guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon for the 2016-2017 season.

Anderson did a smart thing by signing them, no matter the reasons Barford and Macon were in junior college. Just as it was well worth it for Eddie Sutton to sign past Razorbacks greats Ron Brewer, Darrell Walker and Alvin Robertson out of junior college, and for Nolan Richardson to sign jucos Corey Beck and Dwight Stewart for his national champion and national runner-up teams. Richardson also inked Lenzie Howell from the junior college ranks for his first Final Four squad.

Nobody's ride is smooth all of the time, but Mike Anderson has Arkansas basketball riding higher on the Hog than it has since the 1994 and 1995 zenith orchestrated by the Hall of Famer he assisted.

