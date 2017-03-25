• Andy Holt, a Tennessee state lawmaker who has 10 unpaid speeding tickets generated by a traffic camera in Carroll County, is under fire for sponsoring legislation to keep the names of people with unpaid traffic tickets confidential.

• Ian Brown, a high school student in La Crosse, Wis., is being called a hero after security video showed him calmly wrapping his arms around Will Olson, a fellow student choking on a cheese curd, and using the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food from Olson's airway.

• Armand Getz, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in the Persian Gulf, resigned as mayor of Carey, Ohio, saying he received several threats over a plan to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord's Prayer at City Council meetings to avoid potential lawsuits.

• Tad Peters, a police lieutenant in Springfield, Mo., said a man was being treated at a hospital after several people attacked him and glued his lips shut as part of an ongoing dispute.

• David Stawovy, whose family owns the village of Reduction, Pa., where tons of garbage from nearby Pittsburgh were processed every day until 1936, said the 75-acre town, which includes farmland, 19 homes and a one-room schoolhouse, is for sale for $1.5 million.

• Lawrence Valdez, 48, a doctor in Hendersonville, Tenn., was arrested on five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice after investigators said he traded the prescriptions for money and sexual acts.

• Gevondis Joseph, 29, of Port Arthur, Texas, was arrested wearing a leopard-print robe, black mask, orange Crocs and orange gloves, and carrying a hairbrush that police said he implied was a firearm to rob a McDonald's restaurant in Groves, south of Beaumont.

• Lorne Grabher said it's unfair that he can't renew a personalized license plate spelling out his last name, "GRABHER," after Nova Scotia motor-vehicles officials decided the tag was offensive to women because the general public wouldn't know that it's a German-roots surname.

• Christopher Bruce of the nonprofit Mascots for a Cure said sheriff's deputies found a trailer, mostly empty and abandoned along the side of a road, that before it was stolen from a parking lot in Springfield, Mo., had been filled with items valued at $100,000 intended for hospitalized children.

