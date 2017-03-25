Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3:01 a.m.

In Ward woman's death, man sought

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.

Police were searching Friday for a 41-year-old man after a Ward woman was found dead, according to a news release.

Brian Keith Freeman is a suspect in the death of Lori Hannah, 36, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police. Agency spokesman Liz Chapman said authorities believe Freeman was in a relationship with Hannah.

Hannah was found dead in a home in the 100 block of Pintar Street in Ward on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Police said her body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

Freeman stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is considered "armed and dangerous," according to the release.

Hannah's death is under investigation by state police and the Ward Police Department.

Print Headline: In Ward woman's death, man sought

Arkansas Online