Trial ordered for ex-Argentine president

NEUQUEN, Argentina -- An Argentine judge has ordered former President Cristina Fernandez to stand trial on charges that she masterminded a plan to defraud the government of more than $3 billion through the dollar futures market.

It is the first time that a trial has been ordered against Fernandez, who has faced numerous accusations of wrongdoing since she left office in December 2015.

The federal judge, Claudio Bonadio, announced the decision Thursday, almost a year after he indicted the former president. Bonadio said a plan to sell the Argentine central bank's dollar futures at below-market rates could not have been carried out without approval from "the highest political and economic decision makers of government."

Bonadio ordered 14 other officials, including the former economy minister, Axel Kicillof, and the former central bank chief, Alejandro Vanoli, to stand trial in the case. No date has yet been set for the trial.

The judge said the plan that was meant to shore up the Argentine peso in the period leading up to the November 2015 presidential election cost the government about $3.5 billion at the current exchange rate.

Ukrainian: Russian agent shot politician

MOSCOW -- A Ukrainian official said Friday that the killer of renegade Russian lawmaker Denis Voronenkov, who was gunned down in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, was a Russian agent.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, identified the man who shot Voronenkov on Thursday as 28-year-old Pavel Parshov and said he had been trained in Russia by Russian security services. Parshov was badly wounded in the attack and died shortly after in a hospital without regaining consciousness.

"[Parshov] underwent a special course at a school for saboteurs," Gerashchenko wrote Friday in a Facebook post without explaining how that information was obtained.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters that Gerashchenko's allegation was "absurd."

Ukraine's National Guard said in a statement that Parshov served in its ranks in 2015-16 until being dismissed for an unspecified breach of contract.

Ukraine's chief prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, said Voronenkov was killed shortly before meeting with another fugitive Russian lawmaker, Ilya Ponomaryov. Both men were scheduled to give testimony later Thursday at Ukraine's Military Prosecutor's Office. The purpose of the testimony was not immediately clear.

Bao Bao makes first China appearance

DUJIANGYAN, China -- U.S.-born giant panda Bao Bao made her first appearance Friday before the public in southwestern China after her move there from Washington, D.C.

Bao Bao was born at the National Zoo in Washington to pandas on loan from China. Under the standard loan agreement, such panda cubs must be returned to China before they are 4 years old, the earliest age at which they might begin breeding.

The 3-year-old Bao Bao explored her spacious new enclosure at the panda breeding base in the city of Dujiangyan, which features both indoor and outdoor play areas.

Keepers have been helping her adapt to local bamboo and Chinese steamed bread made from corn, soybeans, rice and eggs. She is the 11th panda to be born overseas and returned to China.

Bao Bao, whose name means "precious" or "treasure," underwent a monthlong quarantine at the Dujiangyan base, where keepers monitored her activities and health.

Because she does not understand commands in Chinese, she is being looked after for a time by an English-speaking keeper.

Pakistan accuses bloggers of blasphemy

ISLAMABAD -- Three more bloggers were accused of blasphemy Friday in an Islamabad anti-terrorism court. The charges come after another five bloggers were earlier charged with insulting Islam.

Police and government officials said the newest charges were laid against two bloggers from Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi and one from the federal capital. They were arrested earlier this week. One of the three used the alias Allama Ayaz Nizami, and had more than 12,000 followers on line, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give details of the cases against the three men.

All three were remanded into custody of Pakistan's anti-terrorism cell for seven days while their online activity is investigated, he said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists as well as Amnesty International has decried the use of Pakistan's blasphemy law against the media in Pakistan. Critics say the blasphemy law is being used to silence Pakistan's media because even the allegation can be enough to incite hard-liners to kill.

A Section on 03/25/2017