Saturday, March 25, 2017, 3:14 p.m.

Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:52 p.m.

This photo provided by the Winchester Police Department shows Jeremy Putman, who police in Winchester, Va., arrested Friday, March 24, 2017, after callers reported seeing him walking, wearing a cape, carrying a sword and made up as the Batman villain the Joker.

PHOTO BY WINCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP

WINCHESTER, Va. — Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.

