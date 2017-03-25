Home / Latest News /
Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:52 p.m.
WINCHESTER, Va. — Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.
Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.