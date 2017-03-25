• For anyone who has binged by eating a whole box of doughnuts, ballerina Misty Copeland said she can relate. She's done it, too. "I used to bury my hurt in a box of Krispy Kremes," the dancer says in her new book, Ballerina Body, in which she aims to set readers on the right path to getting the best body they can have. Copeland writes that recognizing that a person's own body is perfect for them and just needs fine-tuning is something that took her years to realize herself. But before she got there, there was plenty of self-hatred. And it didn't help, during those first tough years as a ballerina in New York, that she lived near a Krispy Kreme. "I would get a whole box of sugar-crusted pastries delivered to my door," she says. "And I'd sit on my couch and eat the whole thing." Now, of course, Copeland is not only one of the most famous ballerinas in the world -- and the first black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre -- but has crossed over into mainstream pop culture fame like no other. Her best-selling book, Life in Motion, was a memoir, but in her new book she seeks to impart some of the wisdom that helped her along the way. She includes detailed exercises -- classic ballet moves, starting on the floor -- and also meal plans and favorite recipes. In an interview, Copeland said she, like many women, struggled with her body image at a young age. "I think it's important to feel comfortable with who you are, no matter where you're starting from."

• Amy Schumer won't be playing Barbie after all. Variety reports that the comedian has dropped out of a live-action film based on the Mattel doll because of scheduling conflicts. Variety says the movie was scheduled to start shooting on June 23, but Schumer has a lengthy promotional tour for her comedy, Snatched, which opens in May. She's also set to begin shooting She Came to Me with Steve Carrell soon. The magazine says Sony needs to stick to a June 29, 2018, opening date for the Barbie film because merchandise surrounding the film's release is already in the works. The studio says it respects and supports Schumer's decision. Schumer defended her casting in the film in December, saying she was a "great choice" to play "an important and evolving icon."

