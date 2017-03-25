Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 6:10 p.m.

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Arkansas; 6 injured

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:39 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in central Arkansas Friday night, destroying four mobile homes and injuring 6 people.

The weather service said the tornado touched down around 11:20 p.m. just south of the border between Pulaski and Faulkner Counties, then crossed into Faulkner County.

The tornado only touched down for about a minute, according to a statement from the weather service, but it destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others.

The peak winds for the tornado were 111-120 mph and it was as much as 100 yards wide, the weather service said.

