National Weather Service confirms tornado in Arkansas; 6 injured
This article was published today at 3:39 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in central Arkansas Friday night, destroying four mobile homes and injuring 6 people.
The weather service said the tornado touched down around 11:20 p.m. just south of the border between Pulaski and Faulkner Counties, then crossed into Faulkner County.
The tornado only touched down for about a minute, according to a statement from the weather service, but it destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others.
The peak winds for the tornado were 111-120 mph and it was as much as 100 yards wide, the weather service said.
