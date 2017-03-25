GOLF

Group play over

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson had another easy time and advanced to the knockout stage of WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas. Bill Haas delivered another great escape in the longest day at Austin Country Club. Group play ended Friday with five sudden-death playoffs, and the final match felt like one. Zach Johnson needed to win the 18th hole to advance, and he did that when Brendan Steele made bogey from behind the green. Now it's onto single-elimination, with two rounds each in the next two days to find a winner -- more like a survivor -- in Match Play. Johnson has been so dominant that he has led all 46 holes he has played. Mickelson is right behind, leading in 41 of the 42 holes he has played.

Rain delay in Puerto Rico

Bryson DeChambeau ran off four consecutive birdies in a stop-and-start round and finished with a 7-under 65 to share the lead with D.A. Points in the rain-delayed Puerto Rico Open on Friday. A rain delay kept the second round from being completed. Points closed with a birdie for a 69 and joined DeChambeau at 11-under 133. Bill Lunde also was at 11 under and still had three holes left to play. DeChambeau has shown spells of great golf since turning pro. He said six three-putts held him back at the Valspar Championship two weeks ago, and he worked to eliminate those at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club.

Ko misses cut by stroke

Top-ranked Lydia Ko missed the cut for just the second time in 91 LPGA Tour starts when she bogeyed two of her final three holes Friday at the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif. Ko, the defending Kia champion, fell apart on the last three greens. She missed short putts on 16 and 17 for a bogey and par, and three-putted No. 18, including missing a 10-footer to finish a par round that left her 2 over for 36 holes. The cut was at 1 over. Ko, 19, made the cut in her first 53 LPGA Tour events before missing it at the 2015 KMPG Women's PGA Championship. Cristie Kerr, the 2015 Kia champion, shot a 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over Mo Martin and Mirim Lee. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and is at 1 under (143) for the tournament. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) missed the cut, finishing the first two rounds at 12 over.

Wittenberg leads

Casey Wittenberg shot a 7-under 64 on Friday to lead the Louisiana Open at Broussard, La., with a 13-under 129 going into the weekend. Wittenberg was three strokes ahead of Aaron Wise, who had a 67 (132). Kent Bulle (70) and Jordan Niebrugge (67) were at 133. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) each shot an even-par 71 and are tied in a pack at 137. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had a 1-over 72 (139). Zack Fischer (Little Rock), Matt Atkins (Henderson State), Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

BASKETBALL

Porter to Mizzou

Michael Porter Jr., rated as the nation's top high school basketball prospect in his class by multiple recruiting services, says he plans to play for Missouri. Porter tweeted his college selection Friday on his verified account, one day after Missouri announced that his father had accepted a position as an assistant coach on the Tigers' staff. Porter, a 6-foot-10 forward, initially chose Washington last year when Michael Porter Sr. was working as an assistant on Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar's staff. Washington has since fired Romar and hired former Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins as its new coach. Washington officials confirmed Thursday that the school had released Porter Jr. from his letter of intent, freeing him to sign elsewhere. Porter Sr. is joining the new Missouri staff headed by Cuonzo Martin, who was hired last week.

Boynton HC at Okla. State

Oklahoma State promoted assistant Mike Boynton to head coach less than a week after Brad Underwood left for Illinois. Oklahoma State announced the decision in a news release Friday. Boynton, 35, helped engineer Oklahoma State's run to the NCAA Tournament this season. He was an assistant for Underwood for three years at Stephen F. Austin and helped the Lumberjacks win 89 games. Before heading to Stephen F. Austin, Boynton spent four years as an assistant at South Carolina. Boynton might have a depleted roster at Oklahoma State. All-Big 12 point guard Jawun Evans has announced he is entering his name in the NBA draft.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal won his opening match Friday at the Miami Open, holding every service game to beat Dudi Sela 6-3, 6-4. Nadal, playing at Key Biscayne for the 13th time, has never won the tournament. He was the runner-up in 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014. Making Nadal's bid easier is the absence of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, both out with elbow injuries. Elena Vesnina has made a quick exit only five days after winning the biggest title of her career. Seeded 13th, Vesnina lost her opening match Friday to wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Vesnina beat Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Indian Wells final last week.

FOOTBALL

Bears sign Sanchez

The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Mark Sanchez, who is expected to back up Mike Glennon next season. The Bears announced the one-year contract Friday. Chicago is coming off a season in which it went 3-13 and finished last in the NFC North. The Bears cut quarterback Jay Cutler this month after eight seasons and the next day signed Glennon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a three-year deal. Sanchez played in two games last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent five of his eight seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets before going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ex-Penn State president convicted

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former Penn State president Graham Spanier was convicted Friday of hushing up suspected child sex abuse in 2001 by Jerry Sandusky, whose arrest a decade later blew up into a major scandal for the university and led to the firing of beloved football coach Joe Paterno.

Jurors found Spanier guilty of one count of child endangerment over his handling of a complaint against the retired assistant football coach, but found him not guilty of conspiracy and a second child endangerment count.

Spanier showed no emotion when the verdict was read after 13 hours of deliberations.

The trial centered on how Spanier, 68, and two other university leaders handled a complaint by a graduate assistant who said he reported seeing Sandusky sexually molesting a boy in a team shower in 2001. They told Sandusky he could not bring children onto the campus anymore but did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities.

Sandusky was not arrested until 2011 after an anonymous tip led prosecutors to investigate the shower incident. He was convicted the next year of sexually abusing 10 boys and is serving a decades-long prison sentence.

Four of the eight young men testifying at Sandusky’s trial said they were abused after 2001.

The scandal sent shockwaves through the Penn State community. It led to the firing of Paterno — who died of cancer at 85 in early 2012 — and resulted in the school paying out more than $90 million to settle civil claims by over 30 accusers. In addition, Penn State was fined $48 million by the NCAA.

Paterno, a Hall of Fame coach, was never charged with a crime.

Two of Spanier’s former lieutenants, athletic director Tim Curley and vice president Gary Schultz, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges a week ago and testified against Spanier.

All three denied they were told the encounter in the shower was sexual in nature.

A key piece of evidence was an email exchange in which the three debated what to do after getting the report from graduate assistant Mike McQueary.

The evidence showed they had planned to inform the state Department of Public Welfare. Instead, Spanier approved putting that on hold, and the agency was never contacted. That failure to make a report formed the heart of the criminal accusations against him.

Sports on 03/25/2017