100 years ago

March 25, 1917

• The fact that Ernest Evans, formerly of Little Rock, will be on the bill at the Majestic the first half of this week, has caused unusually heavy advance sales, according to Manager Fiedler. Mr. Evans had been in vaudeville more than six years and has played on many of the larger circuits. His engagement here this week is his first in Little Rock since he went into vaudeville. He entered the life insurance business and later the motion picture field, but did not like either and finally went to New York, where he went into a vaudeville act with Miss Dorothy Russell, daughter of Lillian Russell.

50 years ago

March 25, 1967

HOT SPRINGS -- Ozarka will not succeed if it becomes simply a welfare program, Governor Rockefeller told the Ozarka Regional Development Association here Friday. Welfare is for those who, even given the opportunity, cannot help themselves, the governor said. "We recognize this obligation." But, he said, "We know too, that in the 125-county Ozarks region and in under-developed regions throughout the country there are comparatively few who given the opportunity, cannot help themselves."

25 years ago

March 25, 1992

• A former state senator said Tuesday he does not remember telling the FBI that Gov. Bill Clinton helped a supporter obtain state bond business. The statement from George "Butch" Locke was one of five issued Tuesday by Clinton's presidential campaign in which Arkansans said their comments were "inaccurately represented" by a Los Angeles Times news article published Monday. It was part of a concerted effort to defuse the latest in a string of reports that have raised questions of impropriety about the governor's use of his office.

10 years ago

March 25, 2007

ARKANSAS CITY -- On the third floor of a 97-year-old refurbished schoolhouse in this rural Mississippi River town are two case files marked for Kenneth Ray Osburn, the Desha County man accused of killing a Pine Bluff teenager seven months ago and dumping her body near a canal. Taken together, the materials housed with the Desha County circuit clerk measure about 2 inches thick. They include more than 30 motions filed by Osburn's attorneys, aimed at assuring he receives a fair trial and avoids potential execution. Osburn, 47, is accused of kidnapping and capital murder in the death of 17-year-old Casey Crowder, who ran out of gas about 6 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Dumas and was never seen again.

Metro on 03/25/2017