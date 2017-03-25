2nd teen dies after shooting at Little Rock apartment complex; police name both victims

A second victim shot Friday night at a Little Rock apartment complex has died, police said Saturday.

Stevie Howard, 19, of Little Rock had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived, police said. Authorities said he was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday.

Lewis Wallace, 19, of Little Rock was found dead at the scene, Little Rock police said in a news release.

Dispatch records show officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting at Spring Valley Apartments at 8701 Interstate 30, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Witnesses reported seeing two black males dressed in black run away from the scene after the shooting, the release said. Police said no other suspect information was available at this time.

The killings are the 11th and 12th homicides of the year in Little Rock. The complex is located south of the interstate and west of Geyer Springs Road.