Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:05 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK The Gipper in the fourth

BEST BET Arch Cat in the 10th

LONG SHOT Jet Over in the sixth

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 2-9 (22. 2 percent) MEET 106-391 (27.1 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

educated guess things to like plenty to like confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, claiming $7,500

BUCK MAGIC** showed good early speed in an improved third-place finish, and he appears near the form he showed during a three-race winning streak last summer in Kentucky. STRUT N SWAGGER finished with energy in a second-place finish while hitting the wire just in front of the top selection. He was claimed by a winning Oklahoma stable. JIFQUICK is dropping in class after a competitive front-running starter allowance race, and he also has early speed and back-class.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Buck Magic Franco Garcia 8-1 11 Strut N Swagger Loveberry Young 4-1 8 Jifquick Perez Compton 5-1 10 Wicked Rascal Clawson Richard 5-2 9 My Name Is Hebe Laviolette Shorter 6-1 3 Midnight Shine Vazquez Villafranco 15-1 4 Misterbulltoyou Parker Puhl 15-1 2 Just Economics De La Cruz Martin 10-1 7 How About Him Canchari Martin 20-1 6 Concord Joe Santana Caldwell 20-1 5 Faithful Neighbor Thompson Lauer 20-1

2 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

DOUBLE DARE** finished in-the-money in allowance races at Fair Grounds, Churchill and Keeneland before a one-paced effort in his 2017 debut. He is taking a drop into a conditioned-claimer and switches to a leading rider. RAPID RED was beaten less than 2 lengths at this condition at Fair Grounds, and he sprinted well in two races last spring at Oaklawn. SET THE TRAPPE was a clear second in an unusually fast conditioned claiming race, which was his first start for winning trainer Chris Hartman.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Double Dare Santana Cox 5-2 3 Rapid Red Loveberry Robertson 6-1 4 Set the Trappe Canchari Hartman 9-2 7 Twenty and Four Contreras Asmussen 7-2 6 Paschal Birzer Van Berg 12-1 1 Street Gray De La Cruz Garcia 6-1 8 Condominium Vazquez Lukas 10-1 9 Charming Deputy Thompson Haran 20-1 5 Big Coulee Pompell Fosdick 15-1 10 Giant Secret Franco Diodoro 20-1

3 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-yearolds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

SUSPECT A STORM** raced four-wide when fourth in the Nodouble, which followed consecutive second-place allowance finishes. He is spotted to win in a state-bred claiming sprint. WE BE STORMIN has been consistently competitive throughout his career. The late-runner is in good form and drops into a claiming race for the first time. MALLARD’S BRO is another good finisher who has raced well in two restricted allowance races at the meeting.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Suspect a Storm Canchari Martin 5-2 7 We Be Stormin De La Cruz Nelson 7-2 2 Mallard’s Bro Eramia Cates 9-2 1 Goods Gone West Pompell Morse 4-1 6 Meanbone Santana Moquett 5-1 3 Hank’s Alibi Loveberry Petalino 12-1 4 Maize Road Rocco Morse 10-1 8 Arrogant Felix Martin 15-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds, maiden claiming $40,000

THE GIPPER**** contested the pace before fading to fourth behind an impressive career debut winner. The speedy colt is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time and is strictly the one to catch. UNO MAS BRANDY is training fast and often for his career debut, and trainer Chris Hartman knows how to win with this kind. But if he was as good as his works, why not try to win a maiden allowance sprint with a much larger purse? HOW’S MY BUD was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptive third-place finish, and a subsequent breeze was sharp.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 The Gipper Santana Cox 2-1 6 Uno Mas Brandy Eramia Hartman 4-1 11 How’s My Bud Vazquez Richard 8-1 8 Game Over Contreras Asmussen 5-1 9 Awesome Fu Court Fires 8-1 1 Threescore Franco Stuart 10-1 7 Live Round Canchari Catalano 12-1 3 Tempo Seeker Parker Compton 15-1 2 Johnny’s Gone Wild Corbett Shorter 15-1 5 My Man Kan Birzer Hobby 30-1 12 Crack On Felix Mason 20-1 10 Party Marty Rodriguez Haran 30-1

5 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-yearolds and up, claiming $7,500

ANTEROS** was beaten by a quickly diminishing neck in a sharp sprint tune-up, which came after a vacation of five months. He has proven route ability and switches to a leading rider. CAPTAIN PAYBACK has been beaten only 1 length in consecutive races at this claiming price, and he owns the field’s fastest last-race Beyer figure. He has to overcome a difficult post if he draws into the race. RARIN TO GO was a 4-length winner when last running for $7,500, and trainer Larry Frazee is switching to his go-to rider in Jon Court.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Anteros Canchari 8-1

14 Captain Payback Loveberry Caldwell 3-1 11 Rarin to Go Court Frazee 5-1 1 Copper Hill Laviolette Smith 20-1 4 Flummox Contreras Morse 3-1 6 Quiet Ry Parker Puhl 12-1 13 Cat’s Destiny Johnson Vance 10-1 12 Alshujaa Roman Chleborad 8-1 7 Canofspots Birzer Turner 20-1 8 Ribbon Box Franco Dixon 20-1 9 Smokealittlesmoke Rodriguez Carranza 20-1 10 Wirth Road De La Cruz Martin 7-2 3 Dontsaymyname St Julien Ives 20-1 2 Dowlingfourtyeight Clawson Shorter 20-1

6 Purse $32,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JET OVER** led past every pole but the last one in a second-place sprint finish, and he is a six-time winner who has proven route ability. RAGE RIOT won a fast $7,500 claiming race previous to a second-place finish at this condition, and his recent Beyer figures are fastest in the field. He picks up a leading rider. INFILTRATION has been finishing fast in his past three sprint races. He was claimed by high-percentage connections and is an attractive price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Jet Over Parker Puhl 10-1 6 Rage Riot Santana Caldwell 3-1 9 Infiltration Vazquez Villafranco 10-1 5 Ring Necked Rocco Compton 4-1 7 Go Gold Corbett Riecken 15-1 8 Royally Divine Contreras Hartman 8-1 11 Point After Eramia Lauer 6-1 10 Mizz Wizz Court Kardoush 10-1 3 Sturdy Allan De La Cruz Mullins 12-1 1 Lotto Cat Perez Ortiz 8-1 2 Eddington’s Star Cannon Van Berg 10-1

7 Purse $80,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up, maiden special weight DIVINE SHIFT*** has not raced since finishing second in a rapid maiden sprint last summer at Woodbine, but his local works have been encouraging. Trainer Brad Cox brings runners back fit and ready. PROVIDENCE has been beaten 1 length in both of his races at the meeting. He has early speed and is too talented to be a maiden for much longer. MAIN ROAD set the pace for better than 6 furlongs before tiring in a two-turn try. He is back at his preferred distance and switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Divine Shift Santana Cox 3-1 5 Providence Contreras Asmussen 5-2 1 Main Road Vazquez Hobby 9-2 6 Watch Out Eramia Asmussen 6-1 7 Jacob Rocks Canchari Martin 10-1 4 Hard Fought Quinonez Von Hemel 5-1 3 Purrfectpersuasion Franco Martin 8-1 1a The Big Mo Marquez Moquett 9-2 8 Johnny the Jet De La Cruz Riecken 20-1

8 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-yearolds and up, allowance

ROJAC** has been very good in three starts at the meeting, and his strong record on dirt is clouded by a poor record in 16 synthetic track starts. WESTFEST has not raced since July, but he was a clear maiden allowance winner at Santa Anita. The California runner has moved to the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. LONG STATION brings five consecutive in-the-money finishes into the race, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Rojac Franco Diodoro 3-1 13 Westfest Contreras Asmussen 5-2 2 Long Station Santana Holthus 7-2 4 Malibu Max Eamia Robertson 15-1 7 Sabrena’s Bling Borel Jackson 10-1 6 Choir Director Vazquez Villafranco 5-1 3 Aurora’s Kid Marquez Ortiz 5-1 10 Chilango Loveberry Milligan 10-1 8 Entertainer Cannon Moquett 12-1 9 Greeleys Charm Quinonez Caldwell 15-1 12 Holy Bullex Perez Stuart 20-1 5 Seismic Force Birzer Chleborad 30-1 11 Double Tuff Canchari Simms 30-1

9 The Purple Martin. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds

OUR MAJESTY*** appeared to effortlessly defeat maiden allowance rivals in her career debut, and subsequent works have been good. She is a daughter of Majesticperfection, who was freakishly talented. GOLDEN MISCHIEF is a multiple stakes winner who ships from Louisiana in top form, and she has an experience edge over the top filly. CHANEL’S LEGACY has won the Martha Washington and Dixie Belle at the meeting, and the versatile filly figures to be rolling late.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Our Majesty Santana Moquett 5-2 3 Golden Mischief Franco Asmussen 2-1 5 Chanel’s Legacy Birzer Chleborad 7-2 1 Vertical Oak Contreras Asmussen 4-1 7 Hotshot Anna Canchari Robertson 8-1 4 Country Candy Vazquez Creighton 12-1 6 Whistle Stop Cannon Lauer 20-1

10 Purse $80,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

ARCH CAT*** finished third in his career debut, despite a sluggish start and being eager to run while caught behind a wall of horses. He certainly galloped out with energy, and he is bred to improve at route distances. TAPSOLUTE followed a competitive two-turn effort at Fair Grounds with a tough-luck defeat at Oaklawn. He has positional speed and is improving with every race. VANDELAY hit the wire a neck in front of the second selection Feb. 20, and he is another with route speed and the ability to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Arch Cat Borel Fires 10-1 8 Tapsolute Santana Asmussen 9-2 11 Vandelay Vazquez Moquett 7-2 2 Mo’s Mojo Rocco Morse 9-2 6 The Red Dude Franco Moquett 10-1 7 Off Road Contreras Asmussen 12-1 9 One Dreamy Dude Cannon Van Berg 6-1 4 Super Derecho Court Fires 10-1 10 Altito Thompson Van Meter 12-1 12 Camalus Laviolette Campbell 15-1 3 Grandpa’s Dream Canchari Hartman 15-1 5 Ford’spowerstroke Eramia Raidt 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The daily double is enticing because the first race has a solid chance to produce an upset winner, and the second race is also competitive with four logical contenders. The 10th race is a great opportunity to collect on a trifecta as long as Arch Cat (10-1) stays close to his morning-line odds. When I key an upsetter, I like to spread out in both the place or show spots, unless the wallet is thin, in which case I’ll take horses out of the show spot in hopes of a big number finishing second.