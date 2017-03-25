Road crashes kill 4 people, hurt 7 more

Four people were killed and seven others were injured in accidents on state roadways Thursday and Friday, authorities reported.

A four-vehicle crash Friday morning in Northwest Arkansas left one dead and two others with critical injuries, according to the Springdale Police Department.

The wreck happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. on North Thompson Street north of Stultz Road, police said.

The driver of a GMC pickup, 35-year-old Derrick Hammond of Springdale, died at the scene, Lt. Jeff Taylor said in a Facebook post. A driver and passenger of a GMC Acadia also involved in the wreck were taken to an area hospital with injuries described by police as critical.

The crash also involved a Kia Sorrento and a semi. Details on how the wreck occurred weren't immediately available.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Also Friday, an Arkansas driver was killed and two passengers were hurt in a rollover crash on Interstate 40 in Prairie County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Joshua Wade Smith, 32, of Helena-West Helena was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer west on the highway, about 4 miles west of the Hazen exit, shortly before 7 a.m. when the vehicle veered into the guardrail and cable barrier in the median, the report said.

The sport utility vehicle then rolled over, and Smith sustained fatal injuries, state police said.

Two passengers in the SUV -- Courtney Young, 29, of Clarendon and Gretchen Ferebee, 39, of Lexa -- were reported as injured in the wreck. They were taken to Little Rock hospitals, officials said.

State police reported that the roads were dry but conditions were cloudy at the time of the crash.

On Thursday, an 81-year-old Briggsville man was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was hit by another vehicle as it turned into a driveway, authorities said.

State police said the accident happened shortly after 6:15 p.m., when a 2017 Jeep driven by 58-year-old Layton Hudspeth of Briggsville was turning into a driveway off westbound Arkansas 28 in Yell County.

The Jeep was hit on its front passenger side by an eastbound 2003 Audi driven by 22-year-old David Earl Bunyard of Mena, according to a police report.

The passenger in the Jeep, Max Hudspeth, sustained fatal injuries, the report said. Both drivers were said to be injured, though the report didn't detail how seriously they were hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

A 24-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Thursday when her SUV crossed the centerline into opposing traffic and hit an oncoming pickup head-on, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. as Bianca Withers of England was driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute south on U.S. 165 near Caney Creek in Lonoke County, according to a state police report.

Withers' vehicle "for unknown reasons" went left of center and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 40-year-old Andrew Parker of Little Rock, police said.

Withers died at the scene. Parker was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, the report said, though it did not detail the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

Also this week, state police identified a 79-year-old Arkansas man as the person who died in a head-on wreck last month in Hot Springs.

Rhonie Zymboly of Hot Springs was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu in the 1400 block of Park Avenue on the morning of Feb. 22 when the car crossed the centerline and hit a 2004 Chevy Impala head-on, according to a state police report released Friday.

Zymboly sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Impala was also reported to be hurt, though the extent of her injuries wasn't detailed on the report.

It wasn't clear what caused the Malibu to cross the centerline. Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy but dry.

It was not clear why the state police report was released more than a month after the wreck.

Metro on 03/25/2017