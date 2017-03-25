TRACK AND FIELD

Sullins wins hammer

Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore Erich Sullins won the hammer with a throw of 186 feet, 6 inches Friday at the Spring Invitational at John McDonnell Field in Fayetteville.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville sophomore Ashlee Moore, a transfer from Oregon, leads the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,207 points.

Kurtis Brondyk, a Central Missouri assistant coach competing unattached, leads the decathlon through five of 10 events with 4,051 points. Razorbacks junior Derek Jacobus is second with 3,979 points.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Ecclesia rocks Randall University

Joey Dawes was 5-for-6 and drove in three runs, and the Royals scored 16 runs in the third inning to crush Randall University 28-7 on the road Friday.JT Stalnaker was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Ecclesia. Travor Caldwell had two doubles and scored five runs, and Drew Vinson had a double in a 3-for-4 afternoon with four RBIs. Ethan Casey also had four RBIs. Madison Bates earned the win, but allowed eight hits, walked two and gave up four earned runs over six innings with three strikeouts. Ecclesia led 8-0 into the bottom of the second inning when Randall cut the deficit in half with four runs.