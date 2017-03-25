Suspect, NLR officer in fatal shooting ID'd

Police on Friday named the man shot and killed by a North Little Rock officer and the officer involved in the shooting.

In a statement, the North Little Rock Police Department said Eddie Davis, 42, of Jacksonville was fatally shot by officer Bruce Moyster, a 15-year veteran of the agency.

Officials said the officer-involved shooting came at the end of a chase that began about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in North Little Rock.

That pursuit ended nearly an hour later in an isolated area of Grant County on Keg Mill Road, police said.

Davis was shot after he stabbed a police dog multiple times with a knife and then exited his vehicle still holding the knife, authorities said.

Officers noted that Davis was then flown to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Moyster has been with the Police Department since September 2001. He is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The injured police dog was treated by an emergency veterinarian at an animal hospital and released. Police said the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Dashboard-camera footage of the shooting has been sent to the Arkansas State Police, the agency investigating the shooting.

