Concealed guns for most now N.D. law

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed legislation into law that will allow most adults to carry a hidden firearm without a permit, making North Dakota one of about a dozen "constitutional carry" states.

Burgum signed the bill Thursday. It allows law-abiding people 18 and older to forgo background checks and classes that are now required. The legislation requires only that someone carrying a concealed weapon has a valid identification and notifies law enforcement officials of the weapon during instances such as a traffic stop

The legislation comes into force Aug. 1.

Burgum, who is an avid hunter, urged anyone thinking about carrying a concealed firearm to enroll in gun-safety classes.

"Gun ownership is both a right and a responsibility," the governor said in a statement. "That responsibility begins with individuals and families."

The law sailed through both houses of the GOP-led Legislature, with dissension largely restricted to Democrats.

Supporters said the bill promotes the constitutional right to bear arms and allows protection from criminals. Critics worry it could lead to more shootings as people with less training would be carrying weapons.

Guilty is plea for D.C. pizzeria gunfire

WASHINGTON -- A man who police said was inspired by false Internet rumors to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington, D.C., pizzeria pleaded guilty Friday to two charges.

Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, N.C., said during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington that he had agreed to plead guilty to interstate transportation of a firearm and assault with a dangerous weapon. As part of the guilty plea, prosecutors will drop a third charge, possessing a firearm during a crime of violence, which had carried a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.

Authorities say Welch, 28, fired multiple shots from an AR-15 rifle inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats harboring child sex slaves there. No one was injured.

Lawyers said in court that under sentencing guidelines Welch likely faces 1½ to two years in prison for the interstate-transportation charge and 1½ to five years for the assault charge. Welch also has agreed to pay approximately $5,700 for damage caused by shots fired at a locked door.

New California rules to cut prison terms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Corrections officials announced new criminal sentencing rules on Friday that are projected to trim California's prison population by 9,500 inmates over four years.

They include steps like reducing inmates' sentences up to six months for earning a college degree and by up to a month each year for participating in self-help programs such as alcohol- and substance-abuse support groups and counseling, anger management, life skills, victim awareness, restorative justice and parenting classes.

Virtually any inmate except those on death row or those serving life-without-parole sentences would be eligible to earn the credits and lower their sentences.

The changes in parole eligibility would take effect April 12 if they win initial approval from state regulators, with final approval possible by October after a public comment period.

Police and particularly prosecutors fought the ballot initiative, arguing that it will release dangerous offenders sometimes years earlier than called for in their sentences. It also will put convicts more quickly into county probation systems that already are stretched, they say.

Two cities reining in spring breakers

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Police in Alabama's two largest beach towns say they have arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that's a big improvement compared with last year.

Police in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep tabs on young vacationers, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.

Orange Beach police said that officers have made 287 arrests so far this spring, which is far fewer than last year.

Gulf Shores official Grant Brown said police there have made 173 arrests during the first four weeks compared with 372 during the same period last year.

A Section on 03/25/2017