Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 25, 2017, 8:43 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Tigers use long ball to even series

This article was published today at 6:50 p.m.

arkansas-chad-spanberger-is-greeted-at-home-plate-after-hitting-a-home-run-against-mississippi-state

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas' Chad Spanberger is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run against Mississippi State.

Missouri hit a trio of home runs in a 6-run sixth inning to turn a tie game into a 7-2, series-tying win over Arkansas on Saturday.

The Tigers (21-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 9-2 loss yesterday. The series rubber match begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.

Robbie Glendenning and Nelson Mompierre each delivered 2-run home runs in the sixth while Brian Sharp added a solo homer. Glendenning’s shot snapped a 1-1 tie and came against Arkansas starter Trevor Stephan. Sharp also homered against Stephan, then Mompierre went deep off Arkansas lefty reliever Kacey Murphy.

Arkansas cut the deficit to 7-2 in the top of the eighth, but couldn’t get closer.

Luke Bonfield went 3 of 3 for the Razorbacks (20-4, 4-1). Chad Spanberger tied the game at 1 with a solo homer in the third inning.

Stephan struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings, but gave up 4 runs, all earned, on 6 hits and a walk. Murphy didn’t record an out and gave up 3 runs before Jake Reindl worked the final 2 2/3 innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Tigers use long ball to even series

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online