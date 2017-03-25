Home /
Tigers use long ball to even series
This article was published today at 6:50 p.m.
Missouri hit a trio of home runs in a 6-run sixth inning to turn a tie game into a 7-2, series-tying win over Arkansas on Saturday.
The Tigers (21-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 9-2 loss yesterday. The series rubber match begins at 1 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.
Robbie Glendenning and Nelson Mompierre each delivered 2-run home runs in the sixth while Brian Sharp added a solo homer. Glendenning’s shot snapped a 1-1 tie and came against Arkansas starter Trevor Stephan. Sharp also homered against Stephan, then Mompierre went deep off Arkansas lefty reliever Kacey Murphy.
Arkansas cut the deficit to 7-2 in the top of the eighth, but couldn’t get closer.
Luke Bonfield went 3 of 3 for the Razorbacks (20-4, 4-1). Chad Spanberger tied the game at 1 with a solo homer in the third inning.
Stephan struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings, but gave up 4 runs, all earned, on 6 hits and a walk. Murphy didn’t record an out and gave up 3 runs before Jake Reindl worked the final 2 2/3 innings.
