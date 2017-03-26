8 Henrys awarded for going extra mile for tourist industry

Jim Rice, senior vice president and chief operations officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, was named Tourism Person of the Year at the 2017 Henry Awards luncheon, held March 14 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.

A highlight of the three-day Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism, the Henry Awards honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the state's tourism industry in the preceding year.

Kane Webb, executive director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, served as master of ceremonies. Miss Arkansas 2016 Savannah Skidmore assisted Gov. Asa Hutchinson in presenting the eight awards.

Arkansas Living captured the Media Support Award for promoting Arkansas' natural beauty and man-made attractions. Eureka Springs' Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge for neglected and abused exotic and native animals won the Bootstrap Award for its achievements despite limited resources. Ozark Highlands Radio in Mountain View nabbed the Arkansas Heritage Award for perpetuating the traditions of the Ozarks region.

Oaklawn Park's venerated Arkansas Derby, its last-day-of-the-season race for 3-year-old thoroughbred horses, won the Grand Old Classic Special Event Award. Ross Cowling of Texarkana was presented the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award for going above and beyond his duties as city parks director. The Unexpected, a 10-day Fort Smith festival involving large-scale street art, was the winner of the Community Tourism Development Award. The West Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau -- host of the next conference -- earned The Natural State Award for its promotion of its new Big River Crossing.

Established in 1981, the Henry awards are named for Henri de Tonti, founder of Arkansas Post settlement in 1686.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 03/26/2017