All-Arkansas Prep teams

BOYS

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Tevin Brewer;G;Sr.;5-7;FS Northside

Daniel Gafford;C;Sr.;6-11;El Dorado

Khalil Garland;F;Sr.;6-5;LR Parkview

Darious Hall;F;Sr.;6-6;Mills

Desi Sills;G;Jr.;6-1;Jonesboro

SECOND TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Javon Franklin;F;Sr.;6-6;LR Parkview

Isaiah Joe;G;Jr.;5-9;FS Northside

Czar Perry;G;Sr.;6-1;El Dorado

Tremont Robinson;G;Sr.;6-2;Maumelle

Connor Vanover;C;Jr.;7-3;Baptist Prep

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Justice Hill;G;So.;5-11;Little Rock Christian

Issac McBride;G;So.;6-1;Baptist Prep

Collin Moore;F;So.;6-3;North Little Rock

Chris Moore;F;Fr.;6-5;West Memphis

Tylor Perry;G;So.;5-10;Springdale Har-Ber

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signee Daniel Gafford led El Dorado to a 28-5 record, a 6A-West Conference title and to the 6A state championship game. Gafford averaged 17.4 points, 16 rebounds and 7.7 blocked shots a game. He also shot 70 percent from the floor.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wes Swift led Jonesboro to its first undefeated season since 1954. The Hurricane finished 32-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps. Jonesboro averaged 69.9 points a game while giving up only 48.7. It was the second state title for Swift in the past four years.

GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Amber Hawkison;G;Jr.;5-5;North Little Rock

Maya Mayberry;G;Sr.;5-7;Fayetteville

Yo'Myris Morris;F;Jr.;6-1;North Little Rock

Bre'Amber Scott;G;Sr.;5-10;LR Central

Christyn Williams;G;Jr.;5-11;Central Ark. Christian

SECOND TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Morgan Brady;G;Sr.;5-7;LR Parkview

Jamilyn Kinney;G;Jr.;5-7;Van Buren

Kellie Lampo;C;Sr.;6-2;Jessieville

Peyton Martin;F;Sr.;6-0;Watson Chapel

Morgan Wallace;G;Sr.;5-10;Pulaski Academy

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL

Reagan Bradley;G;So.;5-8;Little Rock Christian

Sasha Goforth;G;Fr.;6-0;Fayetteville

Mya Love;G;So.;5-4;Nettleton

Makenna Vanzant;G;Fr.;5-6;Farmington

Dasia Young;F;So.;5-9;Nettleton

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Christyn Williams, a 5-11 junior guard from Central Arkansas Christian, is the All-Arkansas Preps Girls Player of the Year. Williams averaged 26 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 assists a game for the 29-5 Lady Mustangs. Williams hit 250 of 428 shots (58.4 percent) from the floor and 148 of 203 free-throw attempts (72.9 percent).

COACH OF THE YEAR

Vic Rimmer coached Fayetteville to its sixth state title, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory over North Little Rock in the 7A state championship game. Fayetteville finished the year on a 22-game winning streak and was ranked No. 13 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 poll. The Lady Dogs averaged 65 points a game and allowed only 42.8 points a game.

Sports on 03/26/2017