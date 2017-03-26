All-Arkansas Prep teams

BOYS
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Tevin Brewer;G;Sr.;5-7;FS Northside
Daniel Gafford;C;Sr.;6-11;El Dorado
Khalil Garland;F;Sr.;6-5;LR Parkview
Darious Hall;F;Sr.;6-6;Mills
Desi Sills;G;Jr.;6-1;Jonesboro
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Javon Franklin;F;Sr.;6-6;LR Parkview
Isaiah Joe;G;Jr.;5-9;FS Northside
Czar Perry;G;Sr.;6-1;El Dorado
Tremont Robinson;G;Sr.;6-2;Maumelle
Connor Vanover;C;Jr.;7-3;Baptist Prep
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Justice Hill;G;So.;5-11;Little Rock Christian
Issac McBride;G;So.;6-1;Baptist Prep
Collin Moore;F;So.;6-3;North Little Rock
Chris Moore;F;Fr.;6-5;West Memphis
Tylor Perry;G;So.;5-10;Springdale Har-Ber
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signee Daniel Gafford led El Dorado to a 28-5 record, a 6A-West Conference title and to the 6A state championship game. Gafford averaged 17.4 points, 16 rebounds and 7.7 blocked shots a game. He also shot 70 percent from the floor.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Wes Swift led Jonesboro to its first undefeated season since 1954. The Hurricane finished 32-0 and ranked No. 5 in the nation by MaxPreps. Jonesboro averaged 69.9 points a game while giving up only 48.7. It was the second state title for Swift in the past four years.
GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Amber Hawkison;G;Jr.;5-5;North Little Rock
Maya Mayberry;G;Sr.;5-7;Fayetteville
Yo'Myris Morris;F;Jr.;6-1;North Little Rock
Bre'Amber Scott;G;Sr.;5-10;LR Central
Christyn Williams;G;Jr.;5-11;Central Ark. Christian
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Morgan Brady;G;Sr.;5-7;LR Parkview
Jamilyn Kinney;G;Jr.;5-7;Van Buren
Kellie Lampo;C;Sr.;6-2;Jessieville
Peyton Martin;F;Sr.;6-0;Watson Chapel
Morgan Wallace;G;Sr.;5-10;Pulaski Academy
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
PLAYER;POS.;CL;HT;SCHOOL
Reagan Bradley;G;So.;5-8;Little Rock Christian
Sasha Goforth;G;Fr.;6-0;Fayetteville
Mya Love;G;So.;5-4;Nettleton
Makenna Vanzant;G;Fr.;5-6;Farmington
Dasia Young;F;So.;5-9;Nettleton
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Christyn Williams, a 5-11 junior guard from Central Arkansas Christian, is the All-Arkansas Preps Girls Player of the Year. Williams averaged 26 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 assists a game for the 29-5 Lady Mustangs. Williams hit 250 of 428 shots (58.4 percent) from the floor and 148 of 203 free-throw attempts (72.9 percent).
COACH OF THE YEAR
Vic Rimmer coached Fayetteville to its sixth state title, leading the Lady Bulldogs to a victory over North Little Rock in the 7A state championship game. Fayetteville finished the year on a 22-game winning streak and was ranked No. 13 in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 poll. The Lady Dogs averaged 65 points a game and allowed only 42.8 points a game.
Sports on 03/26/2017
Print Headline: All-Arkansas Prep teams
