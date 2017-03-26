Amanda Johnson - Evan Sherwood

Amanda Johnson and Evan Sherwood exchanged marriage vows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at The Fairmont in Washington. Federal Claims Court Judge Charles F. Lettow officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Lynda and Randy Johnson of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Katherine and Richard Moneymaker of Helena-West Helena and the late Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Johnson of Dallas.

Amy and Robert Sherwood of Burbank, Calif., are the parents of the bridegroom.

The ceremony site was decorated with arrangements of pink and light coral roses, white and blush lisianthus, blush ranunuculus and white calla lilies.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory gown with a Queen Anne neckline and illusion back. The A-line skirt was embellished with beaded lace, an underlay of point d'esprit and sweep train. She carried a bouquet of roses, lisianthus and ranunculus.

Allyson White of New York was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Leslie Golden of Austin, Texas; Melanie Farber and Dara Heimowitz, both of New York; and Meredith Thurston of Boston. They wore different styles of coral chiffon-knit gowns and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Ben Sherwood of Boston was his brother's best man. Groomsmen were Kevin Hoagland-Hanson of Philadelphia; and Jeffrey Kane and Eric Schmitt, both of Washington.

A reception, also at the Fairmont, was held after the ceremony. Dinner tables were draped in white linen and centered with bouquets of pink and soft coral roses, white and blush lisianthus, blush ranunculus and white calla lilies. Music was by the Bachelor Boys.

The bride is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, College of Arts and Sciences, and a summa cum laude graduate with a juris doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she was a member of the Order of the Coif honor society and the Law Review. She is a lawyer.

The bridegroom graduated with highest honors from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and magna cum laude with a juris doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he was also a member of Order of the Coif and the Law Review. He is also a lawyer.

The couple will live in Washington after a wedding trip to Hawaii.

High Profile on 03/26/2017