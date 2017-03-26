Anne-Elise Hawkins - Bradley Griffith Parker

Parents of the bride are Melissa and Dr. Drake Anthony Hawkins of Little Rock. She is the great-granddaughter of Maude Faye Montgomery of Hot Springs and the granddaughter of Valva and Bill Hawkins of Little Rock, Mary Joe and William Hayden McIlroy Jr. of Fayetteville and the late Melanie Parker.

The bridegroom is the son of Alisa and Gerald Patrick Parker of Fayetteville. His grandparents are LuJean Bradley McCollum of Helena-West Helena, the late Ronald Lee McCollum and Darlene and Kenneth Eugene Parker of Hot Springs Village.

The chancel held a towering arrangement of cherry branches, green snowball viburnum, snapdragons, larkspur and roses in white, soft peach and blush. Music was by organist Jim Maase, cellist Stephen Gates and a string quartet with Sandy McDonald, Eric Hayward, Katherine Reynolds and Rafael Leon. Readers were Kristen Hess of Fort Worth and James Brown of Fayetteville, cousin of the bridegroom.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore an ivory striped organza gown with a draped ballerina bodice and full cascading skirt with a hand-beaded Swarovski crystal belt. She carried a bouquet of garden roses, freesia, hydrangeas, poppies and parrot tulips.

Maid of honor was Carrie Ellen Yeatman of Jackson, Wyo. Serving as bridesmaids were Emily Gates of Columbus, Ohio; Rae-Marie Hoops, Paige Skelton and Kristen McCaslin, all of Fayetteville; and Nichole Duncan, Lindsey Horton and Paige McFadden, all of Little Rock. They wore midnight-blue chiffon gowns with draped bodices and carried white, blush and peach bouquets of roses, hydrangeas, stock and freesia.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Ruby McFarlin of Little Rock and Joel Brown of Fayetteville, cousin of the bridegroom.

Serving as best man was Garrett Patrick Parker of Kansas City, Mo., brother of the bridegroom. Groomsmen were Shelton McGaugh of Dallas; James Bornhoft of Denver; and Daryl Ottaviano, William Skelton, Jacob Arnold, Bart Stockland and Walker Hawkins, brother of the bride, all of Fayetteville. Guests were seated by Austin Jackson of Chicago and Brett Stockland of Columbia, Mo.

An arbor decorated with grapevine, smilax and blooming spring branches marked the entrance to a tented reception at the home of the bride's parents. Guest tables were decorated with gold candle stands and garlands of eucalyptus, berries and wedding flowers or gold and porcelain containers filled with garden flowers in shades of white, green, pink and peach. Music was by Funkytown of Memphis.

The bride has bachelor's degrees in English and psychology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a master's degree in school counseling from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. She is a middle school counselor in the Bentonville Public School System.

The bridegroom has a bachelor's degree in biology from the UA and is a category planner for Anheuser-Busch.

The couple will reside in Fayetteville after a honeymoon in Antigua.

High Profile on 03/26/2017