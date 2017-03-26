Arrogate performs like 'greatest horse'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Arrogate got left at the gate, then made a $6 million run to win the Dubai World Cup by a 2¼ lengths on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

The victory establishes Arrogate as the highest-earning racehorse ever, surpassing California Chrome, winner of the same race last year.

Arrogate has earned $17,084,600 from seven victories, including four consecutive in Grade I events.

Jockey Mike Smith allowed Arrogate to settle in the back of the 14-horse field after the son of Unbridled's Song missed the break, guided the colt to the outside and circled the field to beat Gun Runner, recent winner of the Razorback Handicap at Oaklawn Park, and Neolithic in a 1-2-3 for the U.S. finish.

The winning time was 2:02.15 seconds; the victory was worth $6 million to Arrogate's connections, Juddmonte Farms.

Arrogate was nowhere in the picture halfway into the race, but he started gaining momentum around the 800-meter mark and swept past more than half a dozen rivals before setting his sight on the leaders.

Smith caught the leaders with 200 meters to go, and the result was never in doubt with the last 100 remaining.

"The start, it just went wrong and was not what he was used to," Smith said. "He missed it and then found traffic. I thought that was it, but this horse is unbelievable.

"He found his massive stride and galloped, carrying me into the race, then quickening in the straight, and actually winning quite easily.

"This horse can do anything; he can win in the lead, he can come from dead last, he hasn't even taken a breath. What a horse!"

Arrogate gave trainer Bob Baffert his third Dubai World Cup victory after Silver Charm (1998), and Captain Steve (2001).

"I looked away after 50 meters and prayed Mike would just bring him back safely," Baffert said. "When he missed the break, I gave him no chance at all. I was so mad at myself, thinking 'I shouldn't have brought him.' But that's the greatest horse I've ever seen run, I can't believe he won."

