Celebrating the wins

The growing success of the Main Street Food Truck Festival. The addition of the Downtown Ambassadors program. The Robinson Center's renovation and triumphant comeback. These were among the accomplishments reviewed during a well-attended March 16 annual meeting of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, held in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the city's Statehouse Convention Center.

Partnership board president Scott Schallhorn gave opening remarks and conducted board elections. Executive director Gabe Holmstrom also addressed the assembly. The hilarious-but-informative, pseudo-newscasting banter of Matt DeCample and Brett Ihler was featured in a Saturday Night Live-esque segment dubbed "Downtown Update."

The partnership also celebrated the early reopening of the Broadway Bridge and the Barkus on Main Mardi Gras pet parade featuring costumed four-leggers. Also included was a video presentation on Tulipfest, spearheaded by celebrity gardening expert P. Allen Smith, after which he spoke.

The event culminated with the presentation of the Top of the Rock award to Gretchen Hall, president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. Top of the Rock is given to an entity or individual "that has demonstrated extraordinary advancement for downtown Little Rock." Among the accomplishments for which Hall was lauded was her management of the $70 million renovation/expansion of Robinson Center. During her short acceptance speech, Hall gave kudos to others involved in the renovation.

The unpaid movers and shakers behind the Main Street Food Truck Festival were named Volunteers of the Year, an honor presented by Schallhorn.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams

High Profile on 03/26/2017