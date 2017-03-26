Children's Hospital helpers' 50 years of service celebrated

Much has been made about the 50th anniversary of the Arkansas Children's Hospital Auxiliary, all culminating in the 50 Years of Championing Children Luncheon, held March 7 at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Volunteers were welcomed by auxiliary president Terry Quinn, followed by a history of the auxiliary by past president Sharon Bale. Another past president, Bobbi McDaniel, introduced guest speaker Mark Shriver, president of the Save the Children Action Network.

Shriver, son of Sargent Shriver and Eunice Kennedy Shriver and brother of Maria Shriver, is noted for a career fighting for social justice though advocacy and service organizations. He was also a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for two consecutive terms, 1995 to 2003. He became president of Save the Children Action Network in 2014, helping further his personal cause of advancing the right of every child to a safe and vibrant childhood.

The program concluded with a toast from Marcy Doderer, president and chief executive officer at Children's: "For every child you've rocked to sleep, for every patient family you've given a warm meal and smile to, for every woman you've encouraged to join the auxiliary [and] for every dollar you've raised to provide a healthier tomorrow for our children ... thank you!"

The auxiliary's membership includes some 500 women of all ages, many with a personal connection to the hospital. Since 2011, the auxiliary has given more than $1 million annually to Children's.

-- Story and photos by Cyd King

High Profile on 03/26/2017