Fish, turkey expo planned by church

Fellowship Bible Church will hold its annual Largemouths and Longbeards Expo on Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at 1401 Kirk Road in Little Rock.

The event, which will feature a host of hunting and fishing luminaries like Bassmaster Elite Series pro Stephen Browning and Hunter Baughman, will include a variety of seminars and other hands-on, family-friendly hunting and fishing activities. Turkey hunting will be especially prominent.

Admission to the event and to attend the seminars is free. Door prizes will be given away. Food trucks will be on hand, and food will be the only pay item.

For more information, go to fellowshiponline.com/event/2017-03-30-largemouths-long-beards.