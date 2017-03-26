Home /
Koch, Arkansas take rubber game
Sophomore catcher Grant Koch’s team-leading eighth home run headlined a big day at the plate for Arkansas as it jumped out to a big lead and hung on to beat Missouri 9-8 and win the series.
The Razorbacks (20-5, 5-1) rebounded from a 7-2 loss on Saturday. They took the series opener 9-2 on Friday.
Koch’s three-run homer was part of a four-run fourth inning that gave the Hogs a 7-1 lead. Dominic Fletcher’s solo shot led off a three-run top of the second inning, while Carson Shaddy’s homer increased Arkansas’ lead to 8-3 in the fifth. Five of Arkansas’ runs were unearned, the result of a trio of Missouri errors.
Arkansas survived a four-run bottom of the eighth inning and an RBI single in the ninth from Missouri.
Right-hander Josh Alberius worked the first 3 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits and 2 walks. Barrett Loseke and Kevin Kopps each gave up 2 runs in relief. Cannon Chadwick allowed 3, including 1 in the ninth but earned the save in the ninth, ending the game with a strikeout after allowing a run and with Tiger runners on first and second.
Arkansas will host Grambling State on Wednesday before traveling to Alabama for another SEC road series.
