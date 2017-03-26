PAPER TRAILS: Josh Duggar served legal papers in Ashley Madison-related lawsuit

OF SUBPOENAS AND STORKS: Josh Duggar, 29, a used-car salesman, recently was served at his work in Siloam Springs with legal papers in an Ashley Madison-related lawsuit filed by Matt McCarthy, In Touch magazine reports. McCarthy, a Los Angeles-based disc jockey and photographer, claims Duggar stole McCarthy's image and presented it as his own on the cheating website, where members seek extramarital affairs. In August 2015, it was revealed that Duggar was a member of the website.

McCarthy contends that Duggar's use of McCarthy's photo led to McCarthy losing work, to public harassment, and to prolonged pain and embarrassment. A court date is set for May 15.

Meanwhile, Josh and his wife, Anna, are expecting their fifth child, a boy, reported People magazine recently. The pair celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in September, and they have two boys and two girls ranging in age from 19 months to 7 years.

HIGH NOTE: Last week, Little Rock native Jacquez "Quizz" Swanigan, who is now 13 and lives in Los Angeles, competed on NBC's The Voice in a singing duet against another contestant with the song "Titanium." Swanigan was named the winner by team leader Alicia Keys.

ROLL 'EM! Documentary filmmakers and Little Rock natives Craig and Brent Renaud see their film Meth Storm: Arkansas USA compete in the Nashville International Film Festival on April 20-29. The film chronicles drama within the American drug war.

SUMMER SONGS: Magic Springs Theme and Water Park has announced its 2017 summer concert series. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence (June 3), Jeremy Camp (June 10), R5 (June 17), Rick Springfield (June 24), Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 1), Bret Michaels (July 8), Stars Go Dim (July 15), For King & Country (July 15), Marshall Tucker Band (July 22), Travis Tritt (July 22), Josh Turner (Aug. 5), 3 Doors Down (Aug. 12) and Los Traileros De Norte (Sept. 3).

ON CALL: Charles Stokes, 63, who from 1996-99 was the chief operating officer at what is now CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, will be inducted as the chairman of the American College of Healthcare Executives at the 40,000-member organization's annual meeting in Chicago tomorrow. Stokes now works as the chief operating officer of the Houston-based Memorial Hermann Healthcare System of 17 hospitals.

SPEAKING OF: Rosie Valdez of Little Rock Central High School is one of 19 speech and debate coaches from around the nation and the only Arkansan set to receive the Des Moines, Iowa-based National Speech and Debate Association's Diamond Coach Award.

Valdez was awarded the First Diamond category after attaining 1,500 points through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work.

Valdez and the others will be recognized in June in Birmingham, Ala., at the National Speech and Debate Tournament, which 7,000-plus students, coaches and parents from across the country are expected to attend.

