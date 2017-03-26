Local pair get cracking for annual Eggshibition

Chris and Ashley Haynes are a smashing couple -- him the silver fox with youthful features and her a dark-haired beauty with a knack for remembering people she has only met once.

Together, they're a dynamic fundraising duo with their sights set on making this year's Eggshibition the best ever in the charity event's 26-year history. Chris is committee chairman of the April 7 event, and Ashley is chairman of ticket sales. Proceeds go to Youth Home Inc., a nonprofit psychiatric treatment facility in Little Rock.

Youth Home served some 800 children, adolescents and families last year from its 55-acre location on Colonel Glenn Road and its outpatient clinic in a suite at 10 Corporate Hill Drive. There's also a school-based program for qualifying elementary and middle school pupils, and Spanish-speaking therapists are available at the clinic. Funding comes from Medicaid, some state money, private insurance and donations.

Even as the two rush around soliciting corporate sponsorships and selling tickets, each carries the thoughts of close family members who suffered from a mental illness.

"Signs were apparent at a young age with both," Chris Haynes says.

This year's Eggshibition will feature nearly 70 eggs in varying shapes, sizes, incarnations and mediums up for bid. They typically sell for $50 to $700, Chris Haynes says. A dozen of the eggs are original hand-blown glass works by famed Pine Bluff artist James Hayes.

"He only makes eggs for this event," says Stephanie Jonasson, special events coordinator at Youth Home. "He's been involved for a number of years, and guests really look forward to seeing what colors and designs he will use."

In addition to the eggs, the event will include about 35 art pieces, such as works in ceramics, sculpture, paint, photography, mosaics and Legos. Other items, including gift baskets and packages from local businesses, were added because patrons began to accumulate too many eggs, Haynes says.

"When we were talking with people and going around looking at the auction items -- all the eggs -- people would say 'I'd bid on that but I have eight eggs at home,'" Haynes says. "We really started focusing this year on going outside of eggs and doing other forms of art."

All eggs and silent auction items are available for bid now through an online auction at Youth Home's website, youthhome.org. KTHV's Craig O'Neill will lead a live auction at the event.

The online bidding prevents patrons from having to "baby-sit" their items," Ashley Haynes says.

"They don't even have to come to the event," Chris Haynes adds.

Haynes, district manager for Ben E. Keith Foods, got involved in Youth Home and Eggshibition about five years ago, after being recruited by a member of his Leadership Greater Little Rock class. Shortly thereafter, he was asked to be on the Youth Home board and is now in his fourth year. A couple of visits to Youth Home was all it took.

"Until you go out there and see what they do and the kids that are there, you don't realize how much structure they're providing kids who never had any kind of schedules at all," he says.

He and two co-conspirators also were instrumental in starting another successful Youth Home fundraiser, The Next Course. Ashley Haynes calls it a "foodie fundraiser." Chefs prepare their culinary favorites and provide a recipe book with cooking instructions for guests to take home.

Jonasson says last year's Eggshibition, the silver anniversary of the event, raised more than $150,000. This year's goal is to add another $10,000 to that number. Some 700 people are expected to attend the event at 7 p.m. in the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Music will be by the Rodney Block Collective, and hors d'oeuvres and libations will be served.

Tickets to Eggshibition are $50. Tickets to a pre-event Patrons Party are $75. For more information on Youth Home and Eggshibition, visit youthhome.org or call (501) 821-5500.

High Profile on 03/26/2017