Mary Catherine Moery - Philip Greer Schmidt

Mary Catherine Moery became the bride of Philip Greer Schmidt at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Carl Palmer officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Nancy Moery and Kyle Moery, both of Carlisle. Her grandparents are Martha and Robert Moery of Carlisle and Celeste and the late Don Pettigrew of Clarendon.

Parents of the bridegroom are Paula and Phil Schmidt of Little Rock. He is the grandson of Marion and the late Pete Schmidt of Magnolia and the late Betty and Walt Bennett of Little Rock.

The altar held an arrangement of white hydrangeas, white garden roses, cotton, blooming dogwood branches, blush roses and snapdragon. Music was by organist Beau Baldwin.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride wore an ivory gown of Alencon lace and organza over satin. The sweetheart bodice had lace cap sleeves and the trumpet skirt extending to a chapel train. She carried a cascade of blush garden roses, white sweet pea, ivory peonies, tulips, ivory garden roses and dusty miller.

The bride's honor attendants were Caroline Moery of Carlisle, sister of the bride, and Sara Hedge of Fayetteville and Maggie Turner of Little Rock, cousins of the bride. Bridesmaids were Morgan Baden, SaraCate Moery and Quincy Scott, all of Little Rock; Sarah Benton of Jonesboro; Olivia Brinker of Fayetteville; Katherine Goode of Conway; Mollie Inman of Thomasville, Ga.; and LauRon Prencipe of Rogers. They wore petal-pink chiffon gowns and carried small bouquets of roses, peonies and lavender.

Serving as the bridegroom's honor attendants were his brothers, Dr. Bennett Schmidt of New Orleans and Thomas Schmidt of Little Rock. Groomsmen were Oby Brewer of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Benton Green of Atlanta; Gil Johnson of Tulsa; Lee Jolly and Henry Paris, both of Oxford, Miss.; and Josh Filipek, Zach Higgs, Walker Lusk and Robert Moery, brother of the bride, all of Little Rock. Guests were seated by Taylor Long of Atlanta, Lane Lovett of Little Rock, Miles Purnell of Dallas and Jacob Spears of Memphis.

After the ceremony, there was a reception at Fayetteville Town Center. Guest tables held a variety of arrangements which incorporated wedding flowers, candles and rice from Moery Farms. The buffet held a large glass vase filled with gold dusted seeded eucalyptus. Music was by The Party Jammers from Memphis.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in communication disorders and a master's degree in speech language pathology from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is a speech language pathologist.

The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, Oxford, with a bachelor's degree in real estate and is a commercial real estate broker with Flake and Kelley Commercial.

The couple will live in Fayetteville after a honeymoon in Negril, Jamaica.

High Profile on 03/26/2017