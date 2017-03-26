Meeting the challenge

Issac McBride embraces every role sent his way.

The Baptist Prep guard flourished when he was the Eagles’ sixth man a year ago. This season, McBride started and set a school single-season scoring record.

“He’s a true scorer,” Baptist Prep Coach Brian Ross said. “He can shoot from 30 feet in or he can drive to the basket and finish on contact. Scoring is his best attribute.”

McBride, who averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this season, is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Boys Newcomer of the Year.

He already has been a part of two state championship teams.

“Whatever role I get, Coach Ross told me to just be myself,” McBride said. “Whether I need to score or go defend, it doesn’t matter. When I was coming off the bench as a freshman, I wanted to create a spark and make the team better. … As a starter, it’s my responsibility to take more of a load.”

McBride finished with 707 points during his sophomore season, scoring 20 points in the Class 4A state championship game and earning state tournament MVP honors.

“It was just a blessing,” McBride said. “Every season might not be your season, but you need to make the most of what you get. You always need to try your hardest.”

Ross first saw McBride play three years ago as an eighth-grader. McBride averaged 21 points per game despite being double-teamed in most games.

“If the [Arkansas Activities Association] would have let me, we would have moved him up to the senior high team that season,” Ross said. “Before his ninth-grade season, I gave him the choice of staying with the junior high team or moving to the senior high team. I gave him the choice because I knew what he would pick. There was nothing left for him to accomplish in junior high, and he became a better player because of it.”

“It was time for me to move on and challenge myself,” McBride said.

Mild-mannered and humble, McBride’s other interests include music. A bass singer, McBride joined the school’s choir at the start of the school year.

“I started choir this year because I wanted to build confidence to [sing] in front of my peers,” McBride said. “I’m always singing. I love music. Before games, I listen to music. In my spare time, I’m always listening to music. I may not be the best singer, but I love music and I like being around people who are musically talented.”

“I don’t hear him sing, but I know people say he can,” Ross said. “He probably doesn’t want to sing in front of his coach. It may be because he’s a little shy. But I can tell you it’s not because he’s nervous. He carries himself as a confident young man, especially on the basketball court.”

Ross said he’s glad he’ll have McBride for another two years.

“He still has things he needs to improve,” Ross said. “But that’s going to come with experience and the hard work he puts in every day.”

At a glance

SCHOOL Baptist Prep

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-1

POSITION Guard

NOTEWORTHY Son of Issac Sr. and Barbara McBride…. MVP of the Class 4A boys state tournament, scoring 20 points in the championship game. … Set a school record for points in a season with 707.

How they were chosen

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps basketball teams were chosen with the help of high school coaches from around the state. Players were chosen for their performances on the court this season. Academic standing wasn’t reflected in the selections.