Neighbors grouse about Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON -- Residents of a Washington neighborhood say Ivanka Trump and her family don't make for very good neighbors, taking up much of the parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags at the curb for days. A big part of the complaint: a huge security presence, with even a trip to the playground requiring three vans.

Neighbors of Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children have groused that sidewalks have been closed, public parking overrun and that the family and their staff haven't learned the trash pickup schedule outside their $5.5-million home.

"It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they've moved in," said Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street.

Residents of the neighborhood about 2 miles north of the White House are accustomed to VIP neighbors. Former President Barack Obama and his family have lived there since he left office. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also moved in recently.

"Maybe some of the upset has to do with politics a little. I couldn't say for sure, but I know that people don't seem to be upset about Tillerson's situation. It's much less intrusive," said Ellen Goldstein, an elected neighborhood commissioner.

The Secret Service has sole responsibility under law for protecting the family of the president, but neighbors have noticed what they describe as an unusually large and aggressive security presence.

"There are more of them than I have ever seen," Robinson wrote in a letter to Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials. "Frequently several of them are milling outside of the house at all hours having conversations and staring meanly at anyone in view."

A Section on 03/26/2017