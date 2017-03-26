Home /
Nonprofits get venue to sell younger set on volunteering
By Cary Jenkins
This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.
More than 30 central Arkansas community service organizations lined the concourse at Dickey-Stephens...
More than 30 central Arkansas community service organizations lined the concourse at Dickey-Stephens Park on March 16 for Serve the Rock, a showcase of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce's nonprofit members.
The casual "Business After Hours" atmosphere allowed attendees to learn more about the organizations and volunteer opportunities while enjoying food from Gina's Catering, The Little Rock Club, Mickey's Cakes & Sweets, Moe's Southwest Grill and Skinny J's. Central Arkansas Entertainment provided music and a photo booth.
This is the eighth year for the event hosted by Create Little Rock, the chamber's young professionals organization. The purpose of Create Little Rock, says president Ashley Kerksieck, "... is to retain, attract and develop young professional talent."
She says each month the group hosts a happy hour at a local venue where members can gather and network and new members can learn more about the organization. Other events the young professionals host throughout the year include PopUp in the Rock and the Unplugged Speaker series.
-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins
