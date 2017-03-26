Outdoors Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

MARCH

30 Wheatley chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

30 Largemouths and Longbeards hunting and fishing seminar. Guest speakers Stephen Browning, Hunter Baughman and George Hart. Fellowship Bible Church, 1401 Kirk Road, Little Rock. 5:30-8:30 p.m. fellowshiponline.com/ events

APRIL

1 Safari Club International banquet. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Doors open at 4 p.m. Jim Lee (501) 472-1376 or sci-ar.com

1 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Sheridan. (870) 917-8282.

6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952.

6 University of Central Arkanas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com

7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466.

8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

8 Garland County chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil/Baggo tournament. Arc Isle. Odie Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com

11 Maumelle chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Razorback Pizza. Bob Butler

(501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org 11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231. arkstriper.com

22 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited bag/youth day. Airways Freight Corp. Damon Brown (479) 799-8944 or damon. brown@wachter.com

28 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. El Dorado. (870) 310-6741.

29 Searcy chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpot (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpot@gmail.com

29 Benton County chapter Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Featherfest. Cabela’s. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

29 Crossett chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Crossett High School Cafeteria. Scott Sasser (870) 364-5016.

MAY

5 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest outside pavilion. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com 13 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

27 Saline County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Longhills Golf Course. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@ameripride.com

JUNE

8 Union County chapter Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Bubba Robertson (870) 866-8034 or wjr603204@yahoo.com

10 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited sportsman’s night out. Great River Lodge. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com