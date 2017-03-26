PHOTOS: One killed in Little Rock shooting

One person has been killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were called shortly after 7:20 p.m. to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of West 21st Street, dispatch records show.

Police said one person died after being hit by gunfire. The male victim was reportedly found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was on the ground next to a car.

Investigators and members of the Little Rock Police Department crime scene unit remained on scene after 8:30 p.m., reporter Ryan Tarinelli said from the scene.

