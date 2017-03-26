Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 26, 2017, 10:32 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTOS: One killed in Little Rock shooting

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 8:17 p.m. Updated today at 9:00 p.m.

police-investigate-a-shooting-on-west-21st-st-sunday-night

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police investigate a shooting on West 21st St. Sunday night.

One person has been killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were called shortly after 7:20 p.m. to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of West 21st Street, dispatch records show.

Police said one person died after being hit by gunfire. The male victim was reportedly found bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was on the ground next to a car.

Investigators and members of the Little Rock Police Department crime scene unit remained on scene after 8:30 p.m., reporter Ryan Tarinelli said from the scene.

Check back for updates and read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: One killed in Little Rock shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online