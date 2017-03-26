Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.

LEE’S LOCK Drinks On Broadway in the fourth

BEST BET Me N Logan Ray in the ninth

LONG SHOT Anmaat in the second

SATURDAY’S RESULTS 1-10 (10 percent)

MEET 107-401 (26.7 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

educated guess things to like plenty to like confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $7,500

BUD RO** is dropping into a state-bred race on the heels of a decisive 3-length victory, and the front-runner had good races in succession last season. SARAH’S SWINGTOWN was a convincing 3-length winner at 47-1 odds March 9. He is back at the same claiming price and must be respected. ALL ABOARD has finished with energy in consecutive second-place finishes and switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Bud Ro Court Shorter 5-1 5 Sarah’s Swingtown Pompell Smith 3-1 2 All Aboard Franco Moquett 4-1 4 Runarounddancing Canchari Martin 10-1 1 Tour de Rock Thompson Hornsby 12-1 3 Valid Commander Felix Mason 8-1 9 Guska Mon Shoes Loveberry Hornsby 8-1 11 Bernard Road Quinonez Prather 6-1 7 Shady Creek Johnson Wilkinson 20-1 10 Naughty Moon Kennedy Nelson 20-1 6 Oliver’s Bull Roman Ashauer 20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

ANMAAT** has contested the pace in three consecutive route races. He is taking a significant drop and has proven sprinting ability. ROWDY RICHARD chased the pace while caught wide and held on well in a second-place finish. His trainer-rider team is heating up. GASUPTHEJET is dropping one class level following a defeat of less than 2 lengths. He was claimed by a high percentage stable and is likely to move forward.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

12 Anmaat Marquez Ortiz 12-1 10 Rowdy Richard Contreras Asmussen 3-1 3 Gasupthejet Franco Diodoro 4-1 4 Repent With Me St Julien Shorter 6-1 2 Bracigliano Felix Mason 5-1 7 Bruvver Max Loveberry Caldwell 10-1 1 Dehaven Vazquez Villafranco 6-1 8 Cherokee Band De La Cruz Garcia 20-1 5 Hypothetical Kennedy Ward 20-1 1a Hemminger Vazquez Villafranco 6-1 11 Shemp Parker Puhl 20-1 6 Unbridled Venture Santana Arnett 20-1 9 Painted Valley Rodriguez Holthus 20-1

3 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $15,000

AFTER HOURS** finished full of run defeating $25,000 maiden-claiming sprinters. He has been consistently good at Oaklawn and is spotted well in a non-winnersof-two claimer. CHIP VAN WINKLE lost a short lead inside the final furlong in a second-place finish at this condition, and he was claimed by the powerful stable of trainer Steve Asmussen. RIPPIN RANGER has raced close to the lead in three consecutive runner-up finishes. He is certainly talented enough but may lack some willingness.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 After Hours Vazquez Moquett 10-1 1 Chip Van Winkle Contreras Asmussen 3-1 12 Rippin Ranger Marquez Mason 5-1 5 Hay Burner Franco Cox 20-1 9 Wolf Man Rocket Borel Howard 10-1 2 Omaha Hurry Canchari Robertson 4-1 3 Brother Louis Birzer Anderson 10-1 11 Spring d’Oro Corbett Anderson 6-1 4 Riqqa Rocco Von Hemel 12-1 7 Vbreeze De La Cruz Haran 20-1 6 Cap’s Tale Thompson Vance 20-1 8 Nodaddy Loveberry Milligan 20-1

4 Purse $80,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

DRINKS ON BROADWAY**** was beaten a neck while 4-lengths clear of third in only her second career start and first at two turns. She seems to have drawn into an unusually weak maiden allowance field. MISS AZUL has made a mild rally in three sprint races at the meeting, and she is bred to be more effective at route distances. CRAFTY’S WAY is an experienced two-turn runner who owns three in-the-money finishes. She is making her first start at Oaklawn following a turf outing at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Drinks On Broadway Johnson Hartlage 2-1 4 Miss Azul Vazquez Hall 5-1 8 Crafty’s Way Santana Williamson 7-2 5 Happy Anniversary St Julien Morse 6-1 3 Sassy Miss Sue Rocco Hobby 10-1 7 Dark Bloom Birzer Chleborad 6-1 1 Enchilada Pompell Willsey 8-1 2 Tour On Thomson Jacquot 12-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $15,000

GHOST CITY KING*** finished fourth in a $20,000 claiming race and was given a confidence boost when the winner (Abbaa) came back to repeat. He was claimed a sharp stable and will be in blinkers for the first time. WELL MANNERED finished third best and in front of the top selection March 2. He is dropping to the lowest price of his career and will likely go favored. COWBOY PRINCE ships from Delta on the heels of four consecutive in-the-money finishes. He represents winning connections and drew the rail.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Ghost City King Franco Diodoro 4-1 6 Well Mannered Court Morse 5-2 1 Cowboy Prince Cannon Broberg 5-1 4 Stealcase Contreras Asmussen 5-1 7 Internet Success Birzer Caldwell 10-1 1a Creative Art Cannon Broberg 5-1 2 Sky Wonder Canchari DiVito 5-1 3 Summer Disco St Julien Manley 20-1 5 Randy Paul Roman Turner 15-1 9 Memphisinmay Perez Garcia 20-1 8 Conquest Perfectlu Parker Puhl 20-1

6 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000 WHATSYOURSIGN** set the pace and held on well to be second best in his return after a lengthy layoff. He switches to top rider Ricardo Santana and figures difficult to catch with expected second-out improvement. CARA BLYTHE showed excellent early speed before fading in a turf-sprint debut last summer at Saratoga. She shows good works for her return to the races and is near the bottom of the maiden-claiming ranks. GLITTER BRIGHT has a series of encouraging works leading up to her career debut, and trainer Randy Morse wins with first-timers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Whatsyoursign Santana Cox 3-1 9 Cara Blythe Loveberry Milligan 9-2 8 Glitter Bright Contreras Morse 8-1 6 My Treet Perez Martinez 6-1 11 Big Sigh Canchari Moquett 8-1 5 Half a Sugar Birzer Roberts 15-1 4 Greeley and Gold Borel Thomas 10-1 3 Our Reward Card Parker Loy 15-1 10 Coca Kota St Julien Swearingen 20-1 2 Seeking Her Mine Vazquez Caldwell 20-1 7 Another Stone Pompell Fosdick 15-1 12 Tax Money Rocco Hobby 20-1

7 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

GENTLY TAPPED** set a fast early pace and never looked back when upsetting maiden-claimers in his first race around two turns. With a lack of opposing speed he may be able to steal another. MARINE PILOT was beaten a neck in a $50,000 conditioned-claiming route. He is showing steadily improving form and has the field’s fastest last race Beyer figure. STAND GUARD has rallied in three consecutive third-place finishes, and a likely moderate pace may compromise his best late run.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Gently Tapped Birzer Frazee 8-1 8 Marine Pilot Marquez Ortiz 5-2 7 Stand Guard Loveberry Ritchey 7-2 2 Tonbo Vazquez Compton 4-1 3 Conquest Streetwar Contreras Morse 5-1 1 Rocky Tough Court Hiles 6-1 6 Greeleys Charm Santana Caldwell 8-1 4 Zombie Alan Canchari Von Hemel 20-1

8 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

RAPID DIAL*** pressed a fast pace before drawing off in a razor-sharp career debut victory, and any kind of second-out improvement should put him in the winner’s circle. CRAWFORD split rivals in mid-stretch en route to a clear maiden allowance victory. He has a slight Beyer figure edge and more experience than the top colt. DOC KANE made a mild rally to fourth in the Gazebo. This is a step down and he is a big late threat if the pace is contentious.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Rapid Dial Vazquez Mason 8-5 6 Crawford Santana Asmussen 2-1 2 Doc Kane Franco Williams 9-2 3 Johnny Obvious Birzer Moquett 6-1 1 Flash Attack Contreras Asmussen 10-1 5 Quarterly Court Fires 15-1 7 Checker Czech Rocco Kardoush 20-1 8 Wing and Wheel Pompell Klopp 20-1

9 Purse $80,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

ME N LOGAN RAY*** has shown good early speed in a pair of third-place sprint finishes. He figures to control the pace and is bred to run this far. UNCLE GOYLE hit the wire less than a length behind the top selection in a useful sprint tune-up and is the likely winner if the top selection can’t run this far. ARCH REVENGE’s poor behavior in the gate may have compromised his best when fifth in his 2017 debut, and he likely needed the race following a seven-month vacation.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Me N Logan Ray Borel Jackson 2-1 11 Uncle Goyle Birzer Morse 3-1 3 Arch Revenge Court Fires 8-1 12 Bogey Franco Witt 6-1 7 The Checotah Kid Thompson Riecken 15-1 8 Camp Cielo Santana Carranza 10-1 4 Surprise Suspect Rodriguez Whited 6-1 10 Zapper Dan Felix McBride 15-1 9 Not for Truth Canchari Jayaraman 20-1 5 Bucksabigboy Bedford Black 30-1 6 Hackashaq ACourt Rose 30-1 2 Brother J.R. St Julien Rengstorf 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The 50-cent Pick-3 starting in the second race begins with a very competitive sprint and has a good chance to produce an upset winner. The third race brings 12 to the gate, and once again several need to be used to have a chance to stay alive. The fourth race has an ideal single in DRINKS ON BROADWAY, which is good to help cut down the price of the ticket. The 50-cent late Pick-3 starts in a wide-open seventh race. The eighth is a three-horse race, and the ninth all depends on your confidence in ME N LOGAN RAY.

