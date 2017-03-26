Second suspect jailed in Little Rock slaying; woman faces murder, robbery counts in auto-shop shooting

Police have arrested a second person in a fatal shooting outside a Little Rock auto shop in November.

Alundra Shelay Hampton, 24, was charged Friday with capital murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery in the death of Harvel "Todd" Sieber, 47.

Police arrested Corey Williams Jr., 19, on the same charges Thursday.

Sieber was killed in a robbery at Hines Detail Shop at 815 E. Capitol Ave. on Nov. 15, according to a Little Rock police report. The owner of the business, Mitchell Hines, told police he was working when a heavyset black woman with short hair approached him about 1 p.m. and asked if she could use the restroom, the report states.

As Hines told an employee to show the woman where to go, she pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the report.

Sieber, a Peterbilt Motors Co. salesman who frequented the detail shop, got out of his vehicle and tried to shoot the woman, but she shot him in the upper body, police said in the report. Sieber later died at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said.

Hines, 75, was shot in his right leg. He survived.

Nothing was taken in the robbery.

Police spokesman Steve Moore said Saturday that no other arrest warrants had been issued in the case.

Moore said investigators believe Williams set up the robbery.

"I believe Williams was familiar with the workers there and not Ms. Hampton, so that's why she was the one to go up there because they would've recognized him," he said.

Williams pleaded innocent in the case Friday morning in Little Rock District Court. Judge Alice Lightle ordered that Williams be held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Hampton was being held in the jail awaiting her first court appearance.

Lightle has sealed the court filings in the case.

Other court records show Williams is facing robbery charges in another case. Sherwood police arrested him in 2015 on five counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property, and two counts of third-degree battery. He pleaded innocent by reason of mental disease or defect.

That case is ongoing.

Metro on 03/26/2017