Short St. Patrick's parade a hoot for Ribeiro, Flair

HOT SPRINGS -- Before the "first ever" 14th annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade marched down the carefully measured 98-foot parade route on Bridge Street, there was a luncheon for the parade's VIPs at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Guests included this year's celebrity parade marshal Alfonso Ribeiro, host of ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos; parade starter Ric "Nature Boy" Flair; Miss Arkansas Savannah Skidmore; and 12 Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

After their introduction, Riberio and Flair helped crown this year's parade queen and king, Carla Mouton and John Vines. Flair, a 16-time world champion professional wrestler, flirted with the cheerleaders, gave a signature "Woooo" and added, "Kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing, that's right."

A new addition this year was a toastmaster general, Tim Herlihy of Ireland. He is the Tullamore D.E.W. (a brand of Irish Whiskey) United States Ambassador. He offered up one of his favorite toasts, "Here's to cheatin', stealin', fightin' and drinkin'. If you cheat, may you cheat death. If you steal, may you steal a heart. If you fight, may you fight for one another, and if you drink, may you drink plenty with me."

Afterward, the VIPs mingled with guests and posed for photos.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

High Profile on 03/26/2017