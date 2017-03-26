Spring Training Roundup
METS 3, BRAVES 0
Mets starter Rafael Montero tossed 5 shutout innings and allowed 4 hits and a walk, and Michael Conforto hit his third spring home run. Braves starter R.A. Dickey went 6 innings and gave up 2 runs on 7 hits and a walk.
PIRATES 5, TIGERS 4
Anibal Sanchez pitched six hitless innings for Detroit, striking out six. Tyler Collins hit a three-run home run off Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow struck out nine in four innings. Adam Frazier and Pittsburgh prospect Austin Meadows both homered and Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run triple.
MARLINS 1, CARDINALS 0
Miami starter Justin Nicolino went five shutout innings, giving up three hits. Derek Dietrich doubled in a run. Cardinals starter Lance Lynn, who hasn't pitched in a big league game since October 2015 due to an elbow injury and subsequent Tommy John surgery, was lifted after one inning for "precautionary reasons, " General Manager John Mozeliak said during the Cardinals broadcast of the game. Lynn didn't allow a hit or run and struck out one. He's pitched 15 innings this spring for a 1.29 ERA.
YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS (ss) 5
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird hit his seventh home run this spring, tying Kansas City's Pete O'Brien for the big league lead. Adam Warren was roughed up for 4 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks over 31/3 innings. Devon Travis, in his second spring game after returning from knee surgery, got two hits for Toronto. Jarrod Saltalamacchia and Ryan Goins both homered. Starter Mat Latos gave up 2 earned runs on 5 hits and a walk over 3 innings.
NATIONALS 4, ASTROS 1
Tanner Roark, in his first start for Washington since the World Baseball Classic, gave up 1 run on 3 hits over 51/3 innings, striking out 5. Team USA teammate Daniel Murphy went 2 for 4 with a two-run double while Trea Turner added an RBI and stolen base. Astros starter Lance McCullers gave up 4 runs on 6 hits over 31/3 innings.
PHILLIES 3, RED SOX (ss) 3 (9)
Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for Boston. Kyle Kendrick gave up 2 runs on 8 hits, striking out 6 through 6. Phillies starter Alec Asher gave up 2 runs on 3 hits and a walk over 3 innings.
RED SOX (ss) 7, RAYS 5
Pablo Sandoval hit his fourth spring home run and Rusney Castillo had two hits and scored twice. Rays starter Blake Snell allowed 4 runs on 6 hits and a walk over 42/3 innings.
ANGELS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4
Albert Pujols hit a two-run home run and Andrelton Simmons drove in a pair during a four-run first inning for Los Angeles. Carlos Perez added a two-run shot in the fourth, and Tyler Skaggs gave up a run on four hits over four innings. Arizona's Taijuan Walker was roughed up for 6 runs in 4 innings.
WHITE SOX 10, INDIANS 7
Jose Abreu and Jacob May each homered for Chicago, and Dylan Covey tossed 32/3 scoreless innings. Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run and Francisco Lindor had two hits for Cleveland. Josh Tomlin went 61/3 innings, allowing 5 runs and 9 hits -- including 4 home runs.
CUBS (ss) 11, REDS (ss) 7
Kris Bryant homered and doubled, prospect Ian Happ had a three-run home run and 4 RBI, and Chesny Young added a pair of home runs for the Cubs. Happ is hitting .417 this spring with a team-leading 17 RBI. Kyle Hendricks went 3 shutout innings despite allowing 3 hits and 4 walks. Arismendy Alcantara clubbed a two-run home run for Cincinnati against his former team. Robert Stephenson allowed 4 runs and 6 hits over 4 innings, but also went 2 for 3 with a run scored.
REDS (ss) 11, ATHLETICS (ss) 6
Prospect Amir Garrett went 5 innings for Cincinnati, giving up 6 runs, 7 hits and 3 walks. Cincinnati put up six runs in the second, including RBI singles by Jose Peraza and Ryan Raburn and a pair of run-scoring walks by Oakland's Sean Manaea. Manaea gave up 6 runs, 5 hits and 5 walks over 3 innings. Rajai Davis led off the third with a home run and scored three runs, and Trevor Plouffe had a triple and an RBI single.
ROYALS 1, BREWERS 0 (10)
Raul Mondesi homered in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Kansas City the victory. Ian Kennedy struck out 7 over 6 innings, giving up 3 hits and walking 2. Wily Peralta gave up 3 hits and 2 walks over 52/3 scoreless innings for the Brewers. Travis Shaw tripled and is hitting .348 this spring.
DODGERS 11, ATHLETICS (ss) 6
Andrew Toles hit a grand slam and Justin Turner hit a solo home run in L.A.'s five-run fourth. Turner had 3 hits and 2 RBI, and Adrian Gonzalez had 2 hits and an RBI. Chris Taylor had two hits with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and is hitting .432 this spring. Matt Chapman hit a three-run home run in the first for Oakland.
ROCKIES 7, CUBS (ss) 4
German Marquez struck out 6 while allowing 2 runs, 5 hits and a walk over 6 innings for Colorado. Mark Reynolds and Dustin Garneau each had two-run doubles in the fifth inning. Garneau, who is hitting .345 this spring, also walked twice. Brett Anderson allowed 1 unearned run, 6 hits and a walk in 4 innings for Chicago. Jason Heyward hit a two-run home run.
MARINERS 3, RANGERS 1
Dillon Overton continued his strong spring, allowing 4 hits and 1 run over 6 innings for Seattle. Ben Gamel produced two runs on a fly-ball double to left that Ryan Rua lost in the sun. Taylor Motter hit a solo shot, and Mitch Haniger had a double. Haniger is hitting .403 this spring and has an eight-game hit streak.
ORIOLES 6, TWINS 3
Gabriel Ynoa gave up just 1 hit and 1 walk over 5 scoreless innings for Baltimore, lowering his ERA to 1.98 this spring. J.J. Hardy and Jonathan Schoop each hit a solo home run, and Chris Davis hit a two-run shot.
GIANTS 8, PADRES 7
Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford homered and Jae-gyun Hwang singled in the winning run in the ninth after the Giants rallied from a six-run deficit.
