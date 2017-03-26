Texas woman's mission spreads joy

BEDFORD, Texas -- Eliana Palacios was restocking items at the Bedford resale store The Coat of Many Colors when she came across an envelope decorated with stickers and glittery gel ink.

She opened the letter and savored its message of taking time to enjoy the day and being grateful.

"I know you have a lot of stressful things going on and you may be overwhelmed, but just realize that life is beautiful. Things will get better," the note read.

The encouraging note also created a mystery. There was no return address or signature, just an email address.

The letter was a bright moment in what had been a stressful week. The 25-year-old from Hurst, Texas, had been worrying about her career path and future as she was deciding between two jobs.

"It was eerie, because it talked to me in that moment. I thought it was awesome that someone had taken the time to spread such joy and positivity," Palacios said.

Moved by the stranger's kindness, Palacios sent an email to let the writer know the impact the letter made and that he or she is "awesome."

"I'm glad that it did some good for you," came the reply.

That note was one of hundreds left around in Grapevine, Colleyville, Hurst and Bedford in recent months, in hospitals, on school campuses and in stores.

Tamera McDonald of Dallas also had a brush with the secret notes. The 35-year-old works a full-time job and is studying business administration at Tarrant County College.

She went into the restroom before class and found notes with kind messages taped all over the mirrors.

"There are times that things seem so overwhelming. I had fallen behind and missed assignments," McDonald said. "It's more than a blessing to know that somebody like that spreads joy."

Palacios remembers work being slow at the resale shop that Thursday. She wondered if she had interacted with the person who went out of the way to do a random act of kindness.

"When I saw the card, it was child-like. The stickers. The writing -- it was squiggly. But when I read the content of the card I thought, 'OK, no child could write this.'"

Palacio was right. No child wrote that letter.

The person behind the Spread Joy 24/7 movement is Angela Joy Bailey, a 27-year-old from Grapevine who agreed to share her identity after telling her story to The Dallas Morning News.

"I'm just shy and self-conscious. I don't like to have attention," she said. "It's not about me."

The Texas Woman's University graduate studied child development sciences and has done volunteer work for years, mostly helping children with special needs.

She said she never cared to have people know that she was writing the letters. Growing up, she dealt with bullying, anxiety and depression.

She didn't let the obstacles deter her from being kind.

"This has given me a drive, a purpose," she said of her letters. "Helping a person to smile based on the cards means a lot."

The impact she's having shows on her website, spreadjoy24-7.com. It's there that people post photos of the cards and share their stories of how the messages touched them.

Some tell of finding hope while dealing with a medical crisis. A mother taking a son home from rehab wrote that their note seemed like a wink and a message from God that things would be OK. Like many postings on the site, she promised to "pay it forward."

"She's living up to her name," her mother, Linda Bailey, said with a smile. "Angel that brings us joy."

