Hogs fall as Tigers power up

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Razorbacks junior pitcher Trevor Stephan was on cruise control as Arkansas and Missouri moved into the middle innings Saturday.

Stephan had retired 9 of 10 batters entering the sixth inning, including three consecutive strikeouts after a leadoff double in the fifth inning.

But as the rain picked up, Stephan ran out of steam.

The Tigers broke open a 1-1 game with three home runs in the sixth inning to defeat the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville 7-2 at Simmons Field.

"They've got a really good offensive team," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "They just did a great job of putting together at-bats. They fouled a lot of pitches off.

"It was a tough inning. Rain's coming down. I didn't feel our starter let it bother him. He just left a couple pitches up, and they took advantage of it."

The first pitch was delayed 16 minutes because of early afternoon precipitation. The weather held off for the first half of the game, but the rain returned and grew heavy by the fifth inning without interrupting play.

Stephan had allowed only four earned runs in five starts in his debut season for Arkansas, but No. 20 Missouri (21-2, 4-1 SEC) grinded out at-bats. Despite striking out three of four batters in the fifth, Stephan needed 24 pitches to get through the inning.

Kameron Misner led off the bottom of the sixth with a single after fouling off three two-strike pitches. Robbie Glendinning followed with his fourth home run of the season. Brian Sharp then jumped on a first-pitch fastball, and the Tigers were up 4-1.

Arkansas turned to left-hander Kacey Murphy, but Nelson Mompierre connected for a two-run home run and 6-1 ege.

"It's hard to overcome a five-, six-run inning," Van Horn said. "Basically, we did it to them yesterday. They did it to us today. Tomorrow's going to be a great ballgame."

Luke Bonfield was 3 for 3 with a run scored, and Chad Spanberger homered in the third inning to tie the game 1-1 for the Razorbacks (19-5, 4-1), whose winning streak ended at seven games.

Missouri silenced Arkansas' bats with a pair of left-handers. Michael Plassmeyer pitched around 6 hits, giving up 1 run in 5 innings while striking out 5. Freshman T.J. Sikkema allowed 1 run on 2 hits and 2 walks in 4 innings to pick up the victory.

Plassmeyer "was locating down in the zone on us," Bonfield said. "Same with Sikkema. It was stay on the ball or you were going to get out."

The Razorbacks had a chance to score first, putting runners on the corners with one out in the first inning, but Plassmeyer struck out Grant Koch and induced a fielder's choice from Dominic Fletcher.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers had runners on first and third with nobody out. Trey Harris stole second, and Connor Brumfield broke for home on the throw. Shortstop Jax Biggers' throw to the plate was high and the Tigers took a 1-0 lead.

Spanberger tied it in the third with his fourth home run, a solo shot to right field. That came after Jake Arledge was called out attempting to steal second.

Bonfield led off the eighth with a single -- only the second time the Razorbacks' leadoff hitter reached -- and scored on Carson Shaddy's two-out double. That was the first run scored off Sikkema since Feb. 18.

"Plassmeyer pitched outstanding. We made great plays throughout the game behind him," Missouri Coach Steve Bieser said. "And then to see T.J. come in and do his thing. And to see us really explode and open up an inning, I thought this was the best game that we've played all season long."

The teams play the rubber match at 1 p.m. today. Andy Toelken will get the ball for the Tigers. Van Horn said either Josh Alberius or Kevin Kopps would start for the Razorbacks.

Sports on 03/26/2017