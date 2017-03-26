Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; Scott Pruitt, head of the Environmental Protection Agency; Roger Stone, former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; George Shultz, former secretary of state. 9 a.m., KARKTV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif. 9:30 a.m., KTHVTV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
