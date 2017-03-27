Police: Las Vegas shooting unprompted

LAS VEGAS — A man sitting at the back of a public bus on the Las Vegas Strip opened fire “for no apparent reason” as passengers got off at a stop in the heart of the tourism corridor, police said Sunday.

Gary Breitling, 57, of Sidney, Mont., was shot and killed Saturday before the gunman barricaded himself in the vehicle, shutting down the Strip for hours, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Breitling died at a hospital.

Rolando Cardenas, 55, has been accused in the shooting, and he surrendered peacefully after a standoff inside the double-decker bus that lasted more than four hours, police said.

He was booked into jail on charges that included murder, attempted murder and burglary. An attorney for him could not immediately be found.

The bus had stopped on the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino and passengers were leaving when Cardenas stood up and fired several rounds from a handgun, police said.

Trump to unveil office for innovation

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to unveil today a new White House office with sweeping authority to overhaul the federal bureaucracy and fulfill key campaign promises — such as overhauling care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction — by harvesting ideas from the business world and, potentially, privatizing some government functions.

The White House Office of American Innovation, to be led by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, will operate in the West Wing and will report directly to Trump. Former business executives will serve as the office’s staff.

“I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my ‘ahead of schedule, under budget’ mentality to the government,” Trump said in a statement.

“The government should be run like a great American company,” Kushner said Sunday. “Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens.”

The innovation office has a particular focus on technology and data and will work with business leaders including Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff and Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk.

Berkeley chief faulted for gym perks

BERKELEY, Calif. — The outgoing leader of the University of California’s Berkeley campus improperly accepted free benefits, mostly related to personal fitness, a university investigation found.

A report released Friday was heavily blacked out, but the readable portions said Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks didn’t pay for $5,000 worth of a gym membership and 48 personal training sessions. He also had an elliptical exercise machine worth at least $3,500 installed at home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The university’s ethics rules bar employees from the unauthorized use of campus resources or facilities or the “entanglement” of private interests with university obligations.

University spokesman Dianne Klein said Dirks has apologized and repaid the money.

Dirks, who declined to comment, will step down June 30.

Dirks has said he plans to become a full-time professor at the university.

Secret Service: 2nd fence-jump tried

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service said a woman who got tangled up by her shoelaces after trying to jump the White House fence last week has been arrested again after a similar stunt.

Marci Anderson Wahl, 38, of Everett, Wash., was arrested after an alarm sounded about 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say she scaled a fence at the Treasury Building, next to the White House. She was charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court.

Wahl was first arrested Tuesday after trying to jump the White House fence. She was charged with unlawful entry and released on her own recognizance after being ordered to stay away from the area.

She was rearrested Friday after officers saw her near Lafayette Park. She was released again on her own recognizance after a Saturday court appearance.

A Section on 03/27/2017