About 30 people rush into Arkansas Wal-Mart, ransack store shelves, police say

Dozens of people stormed into an Arkansas Wal-Mart late Friday, taking and throwing items from shelves as they made their way through the store, police said.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded about 11:20 p.m. to the Wal-Mart at 1815 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro in reference to disorderly conduct, according to a report.

Inside the store, officers spoke with the store manager, who said about 30 people — males and females — had rushed inside the retailer.

Surveillance video showed the group ransacking shelves and throwing items on the floor, all of which was being filmed on cellphones, the report stated.

The manager said that after confronting the group, its members scattered down another aisle and left the store. Several vehicles were seen leaving the Wal-Mart, police noted.

Nearby, officers found three teenage boys — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — who were later identified by the manager as being involved. All were cited on disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges and released, according to police.

A Wal-Mart shopper told authorities that she and her child ran and hid out of fear as the group went inside.

It was not immediately clear whether items were stolen from the store.