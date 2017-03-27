Arkansas student dies after being hit by SUV while crossing highway

An 18-year-old Arkansas high school student was killed Monday morning after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a roadway in Conway County, officials said.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Arkansas 95 near an intersection with Samantha Drive in Morrilton around 6:40 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Grae Storm Riddle, 18, of Morrilton was crossing the roadway when he was hit by the Nissan, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riddle was a student in an alternative learning program at Morrilton Senior High School, Superintendent Shawn Halbrook said. Counselors have been made available for other students in the program, he said.

The driver of the Nissan was not reported injured. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of Riddle's death, which is the 105th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.