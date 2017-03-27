Arkansas woman, 24, killed when vehicle runs off highway, overturns

A 24-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Sunday afternoon when her vehicle ran off a state highway and overturned, authorities said.

Ashley K. Mrsny of Mountain Home was driving a 2008 Toyota north on Arkansas 5 north of Optimus in Stone County when the vehicle ran off the road around 1:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Mrsny died at the scene.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was the 104th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.