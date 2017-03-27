Bielema awards Richardson a scholarship

Junior college defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson had planned to report to Arkansas as a blue shirt this summer, but now he'll be on scholarship after talking to Coach Bret Bielema late Monday night.

“I thought it was a normal conversation about how I’m doing and he lets me know there’s good news,” Richardson said. “I can officially say 'I’m a Hog'.”

It’s a big relief knowing him and his mother won’t have out-of-pocket expenses.

“I can enjoy being a college athlete the right way,” Richardson said.

Richardson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas chose to join the Hogs as a blue shirt and be awarded a scholarship at a later time. He picked Arkansas over a scholarship offer from Buffalo.

He said he ate Chinese, his favorite food, earlier in the day and was given a hint of good news.

“My fortune cookie said patience is in your near future. Good things happen to those who are patient,” he said.

Numerous schools were trying to convince him and his mother to accept a scholarship, but his mother brought up loyalty.

“One of the big comparisons my mom brought up was my decision was between Buffalo and Arkansas, not between West Virginia, Maryland or Louisville or those other schools,” Richardson said. “It was between Arkansas and Buffalo because they showed love from the jump.”

Prior to his conversation with Bielema, Richardson had planned to bring his mother to Fayetteville for an unofficial visit April 14. That has changed to an official visit now that he’s going on scholarship.

“I felt good about Arkansas on the unofficial visit,” Richardson said “I know how she can feel on the official visit to an SEC school.”