Monday, March 27, 2017, 1:13 p.m.

Coaches rank Hogs for the first time

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:40 p.m.

arkansass-carson-shaddy-connects-on-a-pitch-sunday-march-19-2017-against-mississippi-state-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas's Carson Shaddy connects on a pitch Sunday, March 19, 2017, against Mississippi State at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — After winning 12 of its past 14 games, Arkansas is ranked in the USA Today Coaches' Poll for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 5-1 SEC) are No. 20 in this week's poll. Arkansas is coming off a series win at Missouri, which was ranked No. 20 at the time and entered the series on a 20-game win streak.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Grambling State (8-16) on Wednesday and at Alabama (12-12, 1-5) this weekend.

Arkansas is one of eight SEC teams ranked this week. Other ranked teams include South Carolina (6), LSU (8), Florida (9), Auburn (17), Kentucky (19), Ole Miss (22) and Missouri (23).

